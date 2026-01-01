7 Most Powerful DC/Marvel Amalgam Heroes

In one of the most ambitious and iconic crossovers in comic book history, Amalgam Comics, merges the DC and Marvel Universes. It creates an all-new world of characters in which every hero and villain is a fusion of DC and Marvel characters. Many of these amalgamated heroes have their own one-shot comics, which have them battling the forces of evil in this strange new world. These Amalgam characters include some of the strongest variants of their respective inspirations, and it’s not hard to see why. Merging some of DC and Marvel’s strongest characters creates fusions far stronger than the sum of their parts. Oftentimes, they possess the power sets of both characters, which allows them to perform truly impressive feats.

Although it wasn’t long until the DC and Marvel Universes were once again separated, the Amalgam Universe is still recognized as being home to some of the most powerful characters either company has ever produced.

7) Magneto

The Magneto of the Amalgam Universe is a combination of the titular Marvel anti-hero and the brilliant creator of the Metal Men, Doctor Will Magnus. In this universe, Erik Magnus, aka Magneto, adds the robotics genius of Will Magnus to his mastery of magnetism. To combat the Sentinel robots that were killing the mutants, Magneto decides to fight fire with fire. Using his technological genius and magnetic might, Magneto assembles his own team of super-powered robots, the Magnetic Men, to fight for metamutant rights. Not only does he grant them life, but Magneto’s magnetic powers allow him to boost their strength and instantly reform them if they’re damaged. Even without his robots, Magneto can fly, fire energy blasts, generate EMPs, and create force fields.

6) Speed Demon

A fusion of two of the fastest heroes from their respective universes, Blaze Allen, aka Speed Demon, combines the power of the Flash and Ghost Rider to a nightmarish effect. To avenge the death of his wife who was killed by the powerful and mystical Night Spectre, Blaze fuses with the demon Etrigan to become the hellish Speed Demon. On top of being capable of running faster than the eye can track, Speed Demon can breathe hellfire so hot that it can incinerate people in an instant. And of course, Speed Demon has Ghost Rider’s signature attack of the Penance Stare, which forces people, regardless of their strength, to experience all the pain and torment that they have inflicted on others.

5) Iron Lantern

Hal Stark, aka Iron Lantern, is a fusion of Iron Man and Green Lantern who combines their shared skill of constructing weapons to fight crime. A billionaire engineer, Hal was summoned to the wreckage of an alien spacecraft. Unfortunately, Hal crash-lands near the spaceship and has a piece of shrapnel lodged near his heart. To save his life, he uses the metal from the alien ship to build himself a suit of armor. The Iron Lantern armor gives Hal many abilities, including super-strength, energy projection, interstellar flight, energy constructs, and time travel. Hal creates a giant version of himself to battle the mountain-sized villain, Great White. Hal also rockets Great White into outer space and blows him up from the inside out.

4) Amazon

In the Amalgam Universe, the metamutant Ororo, aka Amazon, is raised on the hidden island of Themyscira. She eventually travels to Man’s World and becomes one of its strongest protectors. Thanks to her Amazonian upbringing, Ororo learns to use her weather-manipulating powers even more creatively than her Earth-616 counterpart, Storm. By harnessing the elements, Ororo is able to create a lasso out of pure lightning that can compel anyone ensnared in it to tell the truth. Her abilities are so potent that she can even challenge the Greek God Poseidon’s storm-brewing powers and injure him with mighty lightning strikes. Just like every other version of Storm, Amazon is a force of nature.

3) Silver Racer

Marvel’s Silver Surfer and DC’s Black Racer are both cosmic harbingers of doom. Willie Lincoln, aka Silver Racer, is the combination of the two characters. Silver Racer is the grim reaper of the Asgods and a former herald of the world-destroying villain Galactiac. Silver Racer predominantly acts as a collector of souls who doesn’t interfere in events. Yet, June Masters manages to convince the cosmic traveler to help the Challengers of the Unknown battle Galactiac. It is only through Silver Racer’s overwhelming might that the Earth is saved from Galiactiac’s wrath. With his skis, Silver Racer can traverse the universe in moments, kill people with a touch, and even defeat Galactiac single-handedly.

2) Thorion

An amalgamation of Thor and Orion, Thorion the Hunter combines the divine powers of two of Marvel and DC’s strongest gods. The son of Odin the Highfather, Thorion is the defender of the Asgods from the forces of Thanoseid and L’ok D’saad. Thorion wields the Astro-Force Hammer, which draws its power from an endless pool of energy. With this hammer, Thorion can shatter mountains and wipe out hordes of villains with a single strike. When L’ok threatens to destroy the universe with the reality-warping Mother Cube, Thorion uses his full power to destroy the cube along with the cosmic villains Surtur, Kalibak, and Mangog. Even though Thorion is killed in the explosion, he becomes even stronger as he’s reborn as a cosmic god known as the Celestial.

1) Doctor Strangefate

The Sorcerer Supreme of the Amalgam Universe, Charles Xavier, aka Doctor Strangefate, combines the vast power sets of Doctor Strange, Doctor Fate, and Professor X. Already one of the strongest telepaths on Earth, Xavier’s power grows exponentially when he is trained by Nabu the Ancient One to become a master of the mystic arts. Strangefate uses his magic to subtly tip the scales of fate in the direction he desires. He can banish people to other dimensions, control minds, manipulate dimensions and time, transmute matter, and create amalgamated foot soldiers. Even when the Marvel and DC Universes separate, and the Amalgam Universe is destroyed, Strangefate survives. In the end, Strangefate manages to convince Doctor Strange to help him recreate the Amalgam Universe as a separate pocket dimension.

