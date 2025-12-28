5 Amazing Marvel and DC Crossovers We Got This Year

It’s hard to believe how big a year this was for Marvel and DC Comics. Despite the Big Two avoiding crossovers with each other for over two decades, 2025 marked the beginning of a new era for the titans of superhero storytelling. In early summer, Marvel and DC Comics announced two one-shots that would bring Batman and Deadpool together for a couple of madcap adventures. But the Dark Knight and the Merc with a Mouth weren’t the only heroes to get in on the crossover fun, as both specials were chock-full of additional team-up stories.

Yes, seeing Wade Wilson annoy the ever-loving hell out of Batman was fun. But it was just as much fun seeing Constantine have a magical tête-à-tête with Doctor Strange, or watching Green Arrow fight alongside Daredevil in a story written by someone quite familiar with both heroes. This year had more Marvel/DC interactions than I ever would have expected, and thankfully, the Big Two are already working on more for 2026 with Spider-Man and Superman. But before then, read on to see 5 of the greatest Marvel and DC Comics crossovers that we got in 2025.

5. John Constantine and Doctor Strange

Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, and Joshua Williamson came together with artist Hayden Sherman for a mystical meeting of the minds in a crossover between the Hellblazer and the Sorcerer Supreme. This story excellently captures both Strange and Constaine’s personalities in a story that, frankly, could have served as an amazing full-length, standalone story. All the same, the writing and art in this story are top-notch and certain to please any fan of either universe’s magical side. That said, I wish we had just a bit more of the fight between Swamp Thing and Ghost Rider that this story teased.

4. Logo

Maybe not a crossover in the traditional sense, but come on, the Amalgam Universe’s return has to be celebrated, right? Ryan North and Ryan Stegman’s story came as a surprise to everyone, giving us our first new tale set in the Marvel and DC’s fused world in about three decades. This story doesn’t waste a second of its short time, introducing Logo, the amalgamation of Wolverine and Lobo, as one of the most creative and brutal figures in the Amalgam Universe. Hopefully, Marvel and DC have more plans for him, because he’s too good an idea only to use once.

3. Green Arrow and Daredevil

Kevin Smith is a writer who is incredibly familiar with both Daredevil and Green Arrow, so he came back and teamed up with Adam Kubert for the heroes’ very first team-up. It’s a free-for-all battle when Daredevil’s nemeses, the Hand, and Green Arrow’s villain, Count Vertigo, attack. But thankfully, Matt Murdock and Oliver Queen are a match made in heaven as they work together to take on their respective foes. This was just pure, superhero fun. Both heroes get a chance to shine, and both are treated with respect by a writer who genuinely cares about them.

2. Thor and Shazam

Thor and Shazam’s crossover actually wasn’t featured in either of the Deadpool and Batman one-shots. Rather, it dropped about a week before Batman/Deadpool to build up hype for the next big special. But Al Ewing and Jethro Morales do such a great job with this team-up, combining the two heroes’ respective mythologies and making it feel as fun as an old-school Silver Age adventure. I certainly didn’t know what to expect when this comic suddenly showed up on Marvel Unlimited, but you best believe I read it with a smile on my face.

1. Batman and Deadpool (DC’s)

I think both Batman and Deadpool specials were fun. But Grant Morrison and Dan Mora made the main feature of DC’s Batman/Deadpool, and the story they made was one of the most impressive books I’ve read all year. Batman and Deadpool are trapped in a mental landscape controlled by Cassandra Nova, and they run through a gamut of fourth-wall chaos that will have even the most hardened reader giggling in delight. It was a wise choice to save this story for November, because it really helped Marvel and DC round out the year on a high note.

