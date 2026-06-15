7 Powerful DC Heroes Who Should Never Fight Darkseid Solo

Darkseid has grown into one of DC Comics‘ greatest villains. Created by Jack Kirby when he came back to DC Comics in 1970, acting as the main bad guy of the Fourth World. However, the publisher knew they had something special on their hands with him, and the ’80s would see the villain begin to move beyond the New Gods in the greater DC Multiverse. Since then, he’s starred in numerous books and has become a mainstay of the DC event scene. He’s become a de facto Superman villain to most fans, mostly because there are actually very few heroes who are anywhere near as powerful as the God of Evil.

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While DC has some of the most powerful heroes in the history of the comic industry, Darkseid is a bridge too far for many of them. They’re otherwise formidable, but they should never fight the lord of Apokolips on their own. These seven powerful DC heroes should run the other way instead of fighting Darkseid solo, because he would thrash them.

7) Guy Gardner

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Human Green Lanterns are the most formidable, with Guy Gardner being one of the most potent in battle. Guy is a loose cannon, but his willpower is unbeatable, which has allowed him to become one of the most powerful members of the Corps. However, he’s also known for being mouthy, angry, and impulsive, which will be a huge problem if he faces Darkseid solo. Guy will think that he can take down the God of Evil, getting himself in too deep, and get completely thrashed. He’s the one Green Lantern who would definitely try to fight the villain on his own, but he one hundred percent shouldn’t.

6) Power Girl

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Power Girl has been a favorite of fans for decades, and is one of the most powerful women in the DC Multiverse. An Earth-Two Kryptonian, she’s one of the heaviest hitters of any team she’s on and she’s strong enough to vie with Darkseid. However, she has a lot of the same problems as Guy. She’s angry and impulsive, and those kinds of heroes should never go after Darkseid. Superman beats the God of Evil because he’s a smart fighter; Power Girl would mistakes that he never would, which would lead to a crushing defeat for her.

5) Jakeem Thunder

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Jakeem Thunder is one of the most powerful members of the Justice Society, and honestly one of the most powerful heroes on Earth. He found Johnny Thunder’s pen, which contained the Fifth Dimensional genie the Thunderbolt (Johnny and the Thunderbolt would bond in the ’00s, but I’m not sure if that’s still canon to the current DC Multiverse), allowing him to do just about anything he asks the genie to do. He has a lot of potential as a hero, but he’s young and has been on teams for years. He doesn’t have the solo experience to make the right decisions in this fight and Darkseid would destroy him.

4) Hawkman

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Hawkman has become the DC Wolverine, except more powerful and experienced. He might not seem very powerful compared to other characters on this list, but his Claw of Horus, a weapon made of Nth Metal, allows him to battle the most powerful villains out there. The Claw would even up the odds, allowing him to damage the God of Evil, but he doesn’t have the durability to give the villain a good fight. Even with the Claw, he would die rather quickly, since he can’t take the damage Darkseid can dish out.

3) Supergirl

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Supergirl is a hero who definitely has the power level to hurt Darkseid. Many creators have tried to establish that she has more potential power than her cousin, but she hasn’t really reached those levels yet. She’s a great heroine with a lot of experience, but the problem is that she’s still not as experienced as Superman. She’s not as smart in combat as him and that’s going to cost her. As powerful as she is, she doesn’t have the kind of experience a solo hero needs to take on the God of Evil and he’d wipe the floor with her.

2) Booster Gold

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Booster Gold doesn’t get the credit he deserves for how powerful and skilled he is. The man from the future just wanted to be a star, stealing a Legion flight ring, some armor, the robot Skeets, and Rip Hunter’s time machine, and coming back to the present. He’s saved the multiverse on his own several times, and he’s smarter and tougher than he gets credit for. However, he’s still kind of dumb and arrogant, which is going to be a problem for him in battle with Darkseid. He has no hope in a battle against the villain and would get thrashed quickly.

1) Wonder Woman

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Wonder Woman is one of comics’ greatest legends. She’s one of the most formidable heroes around; while her power level isn’t as high as Superman, she’s been able to fight the Man of Steel to a standstill because of how well trained she is. She’d definitely give Darkseid a challenge, but her lower power level is going to doom her. We’ve seen this fight several times over the years, but she usually only survives because of shenanigans; she’s never really bea thim. She’s been amped since then, but it’s a still a fight that she hope in.

What DC heroes do you think should avoid Darkseid? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!