5 SHIELD Directors Who Saved the World, Proving Marvel Needs Them More Than Its Heroes Realize

SHIELD has long been one of the most important parts of Marvel Comics. The organization was introduced in the ’60s, when Nick Fury of Nick Fury and the Howling Commandos fame, would become an agent, then Director, of SHIELD. SHIELD was the ultimate representation of the superhuman national security apparatus. They’ve proven to be an integral part of world’s defenses, battling against evil secret organizations like Hydra and AIM. Numerous superheroes have worked with the organization, with the Director of SHIELD becoming one of the most important posts on the planet. They are just as important to saving the world as any superhero and several of them have become superstars thanks to being the head of SHIELD.

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At times, SHIELD has done a lot of damage which the heroes have had to clean up, but that doesn’t mitigate all the help they’ve given the superhero community. Some Directors have worked closely with them, some against them, and some have caused a lot of trouble doing their job successfully. The greatest of them have been able to use the organization in the best possible way, becoming legends in the intelligence and superhero worlds. These five Directors of SHIELD are the best of them, showing that they’re as great heroes as the costumed folks they work with.

5) Iron Man

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Civil War demolished the Marvel Universe in numerous ways and it ended with one of the biggest shocks of them all. Iron Man was made Director of SHIELD, put into control of the Superhero Initiative, tasked with building 50 superteams to protect the United States. His time as Director of SHIELD isn’t looked back on fondly – he didn’t notice the Skrulls that had take over much of the organization, had to deal with the return of the Hulk, and couldn’t catch the underground New Avengers. However, he was able to forge the Initiative into a pretty great defense force. He helped stop Ultron and Doctor Doom and he kept the secret identities of the heroes as private as possible. He helped deal with the threat of the Red Hulk, slowing the villain down as he ran through everything in his way. His time as Director can be looked back on as a failure, but he was better than most other Directors in their history.

4) Maria Hill

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The ’00s were a Marvel renaissance and SHIELD played a huge role in that, starting with 2004-2005’s Secret War. Nick Fury waged a secret war against Latveria using mindwiped superheroes and the whole thing blew up in their face. He was kicked out of the organization and replaced with Maria Hill. Hill was immediately antagonistic with the superhero community; she worked with them, but she didn’t tolerate any of their usual shenanigans. She was a no nonsense soldier; she had watched what allowing the heroes to run around like they owned the place could wrought and she didn’t like it at all. Hill would play a huge role in the pro-Registration side of Civil War, commanding the Capekillers, helping Iron Man find the rebels and take them out. She was eventually deposed in favor of the Armored Avenger but she stayed with SHIELD, eventually seeing the utility of the heroes in the black ops world. She’d became an attache to the Avengers and would rise again to Director, forced out after the truth about her Mount Pleasant prison – where villains were held and a Cosmic Cube was used to change them completely – was revealed and replaced with Sharon Carter (then Hydra Cap, which is why I left Sharon off the list – she stepped aside so he could become Director). She did things her way and proved to be more successful than her reputation entails.

3) Steve Rogers

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Steve Rogers is a living legend, starting his career in the military world back in World War II. He ended up fighting alongside Nick Fury, the two of them becoming best friends, their work together laying the basis for the future of superheroes and national security. When Rogers was awakened decades later, Fury was there to welcome him and Captain America became associated with SHIELD. He proved to be one of the best heroes to work with the organization; he had no problem accomplishing their missions and would call out their excesses, doing his best to keep them honest. He broke with them during Civil War, ended up dead, and would return to life just as Norman Osborn’s tenure as head of HAMMER (his SHIELD replacement) was ending, helping ensure it by leading the final battle against him. Rogers was chosen to replace Osborn and ended up becoming Captain Steve Rogers, Director of SHIELD. He brought the Avengers closer into the fold, brought back the Thunderbolts, and generally made the world a better place for the superhero community. He did an amazing job, his tenure ending after the battle against the Serpent in Fear Itself.

2) Ultimate Nick Fury

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Nowadays, everyone relates Nick Fury to Samuel L. Jackson because of the MCU, something which came from the Ultimate Universe in the early ’00s. While the first appearance of this character in Ultimate Marvel Team-Up #5 looked different from the more recognizable Jackson version, he would be changed to the familiar version in The Ultimates #1 and become a legend. Fury on Earth-1610 played a key role in shaping the history of the planet. He helped create mutants and led the effort to remake the supersoldier serum that created Captain America. Once a new superhero community sprung up, he became one of the most important people on Earth. He was in charge of SHIELD, helping identify threats and send groups of superhumans into battle. He was neck deep in everything, defending his world with skill and devotion. He’s the best version of the Samuel L. Jackson Nick; there’s one in the 616 universe who is the son of the original Fury, but he’s nowhere near as cool as the 1610 version.

1) Nick Fury

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SHIELD changed the Marvel Universe forever, with the original Nick Fury playing a huge role in shaping the organization. Fury joined the military in World War II and would end up taking on more and more black ops-style missions for the OSS. He was brought into the CIA and would eventually join SHIELD, battling Baron Strucker and Hydra. He’d end up getting dosed with Infinity Formula, allowing him to live decades longer than he should have, and was secretly chosen to the be the Man on the Wall, a person meant to kill any threats from space or other dimensions. Fury would rise to Directorship and held the position for years. He saved the world all the time and was willing to do anything make sure the Sun rose on the Earth the next day. He was black ops to his core – he would use anyone like a weapon if he thought that’s what it took to accomplish the mission – and no one trusted him completely, but they knew that as long as they were doing the right thing, he was on their side as much as possible for someone like him.

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