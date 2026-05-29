All of Earth’s Green Lanterns, Ranked by Power

The Green Lantern Power Ring is often called the most powerful weapon in the universe. It can create literally anything that the wielder thinks of. A Lantern can conjure something as small as a paperclip, or as massive as a recreation of a destroyed city, fitted with moving automatons that resemble real people living their lives. The Green Lantern Corps uses these rings to keep peace across the entire universe, with usually only one Lantern needed for entire sectors of space. Just one Lantern is powerful enough to earn placement on the Justice League, and when the entire Corps works together, they can even bring down monsters like Superboy-Prime.

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Of course, the weapon is only as good as the person using it. There are more Green Lanterns from Earth than anywhere else in the universe, and each Lantern brings their own spin and style to ring-slinging. Even with equal equipment, not every Lantern is created equal. Today, we’re going to look at all eight human Lanterns chosen by a ring and rank them based on how much raw power they can get their ring to output. Without further ado, let’s get down to the Green Lanterns.

8) Keli Quintela

For a long time, Keli used a hacked gauntlet created by Krona that let her mimic the powers of a Green Lantern, but as of Green Lantern Corps (2025) #10, Keli officially has her own Power Ring. She has plenty of experience with her gauntlet, but the real deal is very different. Given her inexperience and young age, Keli is taking last place on our list, but don’t let that fool you into thinking that she’s weak. Even with a ring still set to training mode, Keli can conjure just about anything she can imagine, and she can imagine a lot. Once she masters her ring, she’ll shoot way up there in power.

7) Sojourner Mullein

Jo is an incredible Lantern and the one chosen to guard the Far Sector, a place so far from Oa that it doesn’t even have a designation. As such, she was outfitted with a special ring that can recharge on its own. However, the drawback for a near continuous charge is that it has weaker construct anf flight capabilities. Jo definitely isn’t lacking in the will department, especially because her ring is powered by choosing to live with her fear, rather than overcoming it, but her ring is specifically designed more for travel and duty than battle. She’s still absurdly powerful, but her ceiling’s a little lower than her fellow Latnerns’.

6) Jessica Cruz

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Jessica is a strange Lantern to rank. On the one hand, she’s most consistently shown to be the GL who makes constructs that look and act like living things, such as dragons or serpents. On the other hand, she suffers from serious anxiety and PTSD, which can flare up and cause her to lose control of her ring at any time. She always comes back stronger when she overcomes this fear, but it’s often a limiting factor. I want to rank Jessica higher because she literally stood up to Darkseid, but I don’t know if I can when she has a delete button in her brain. Still, Jessica has some of the highest potential of any Green Lantern, so I chose to compromise and rank her here.

5) Simon Baz

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Simon is a born fighter, ready and willing to keep charging ahead no matter what, and never knowing how to give up. His will is considered strong even by Green Lantern standards, and he’s been shown to do what other Lanterns thought was impossible, like waking his brother-in-law up from his coma. He developed this into healing powers that could bring others back from the brink of death, something no other Green Lantern can do. Simon has a will of sheer determination, and he can channel all that into a power that few other Laterns could hope to match.

4) Guy Gardner

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Guy is one of the Corps’s best fighters, hands down. Hal once described his willpower like a faucet that was waiting to burst open, and Guy has shown that his raw determination can take him places that nobody else could follow. He’s the person you call when something needs to get taken down hard and fast. Guy’s power is probably the most explosive of the Earth-based Green Lanterns. He hits like a lightning bolt and talks like a thunderclap. Guy is a powerhouse, but he’s practically a bull that always charges in and hits things as hard as he can. The best Green Lanterns mix their might with finesse. While Guy certainly can do that, he prefers not to, and that holds him back.

3) John Stewart

John is the Green Lantern’s architect. His constructs are some of the most precise and nuanced in the entire Corps. Frankly, he might be number one in that regard, building constructs that are consistent down to the isotope level. In Tales of the Green Lantern Corps: Guy Gardner, John proved that he has everything it takes to put Guy in his place, both overpowering him and outlasting Guy’s paranoia-induced assault. John is the most consistent Green Lantern and the one that everybody in the universe relies on, which more than speaks to his incredible power.

2) Hal Jordan

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Hal is often called the greatest Green Lantern of them all, and that’s not a title you can earn lightly. He’s well and truly fearless, facing even the universe’s worst and vilest with the same determination to bring them to justice. He’s overcome his ring’s limitations more times than anyone can count, and he outputs more raw willpower than anybody else in the entire universe. Hal has taken down General Zod and flown so fast that he nearly tore into the Speed Force. He’s defeated the rogue Guardian Krona and willed his way through the time stream. There’s truly nothing that Hal can’t do when he sets his mind to it, but while he might be the greatest GL, he isn’t the strongest.

1) Kyle Rayner

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Kyle is so much more than just an incredible Green Lantern. He’s the original White Lantern, being the first person to unite all the colors into one and command the White Light of Life outside of Blackest Night. At his peak, Kyle could rewrite reality on a whim, to the point where his doubts manifested and nearly destroyed the universe. Kyle is a bit weaker now, but still absurdly powerful. He can only use his White Lantern powers temporarily, but they give him an incredible power boost that amplifies all his strengths by a dozenfold. Kyle is the most powerful human Lantern of them all, and he’s only begun to scratch the surface of his potential.

Which human Green Lantern is your favorite? Leave a Comment below and join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!