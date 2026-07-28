5 DC Cities Where Ordinary People Are Actually Safe (#1 Is the Least Surprising Ever)

DC Comics created the superhero, giving readers Superman in 1938. The character was the perfect man and he needed the perfect city to live in, which led to the creation of Metropolis, a version of New York City that was altogether more modern and magnificent. Batman would show up a year later in Gotham City, which was New York City if it was more dangerous and gothic (yes, there was a pattern). These two cities were the first of many new ones, giving the greatest heroes on Earth unique homes. They were often based on real cities and felt at home in their various states. This is wildly different from the Marvel Universe; while there are new cities and countries on Earth-616, they’ve never played the role in things that real cities did.

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These DC cities are some of the most beloved parts of the DC Multiverse. Fans love the idea of Metropolis or Gotham City or all of the others. Each of these cities have a different flavor; some of them are more dangerous and wild than others. However, some of them are the safest places you can imagine, even with all of the supervillain attacks; their superheroic defenders are more than up to the job of protecting the ordinary people. These five DC cities are the safest to live in and we can all guess what number one is right now.

5) Smallville

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Smallville is one of DC’s most beloved cities, although calling it a city may be a little much. This town in Kansas was the epitome of a small farming community. It would have stayed that way if it wasn’t baby Kal-El landing in a field and being found by the Kents. This changed the destiny of the town completely, as years later Superboy would start defending the town, drawing all kinds of people there. It became one of the bases of the Superman family; various members have lived there over the years and helped protect it. Even today, it has superheroes, with Steel’s Steelworks partly based there. On top of that, Superman is always on the look out for threats to his hometown and will be there in the shake of a lamb’s tail. It’s everyone’s favorite small town in the superhero community; attacking it means having a very ornery army of superheroes showing up. It was always a safe place to live, but it’s gotten even safer over the years.

4) Shiruta

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Shiruta is the capitol of the nation of Kahndaq and the home of Mighty Adam, the man who would become known to the modern world as Black Adam. After gaining the power of the Wizard Shazam, Adam freed his nation from their oppressors and ruled for centuries, ensuring the safety and growth of his nation. He would eventually be cast into the depths of space and wouldn’t return for millennia. He found his country again under the thumb of brutal oppressors, something which would not stand for long. Teaming with Justice Society associates, he retook the nation. Since then, it’s been a sanctuary for all kinds of superhumans, be they hero or villain, as long as they all follow the rules of Black Adam. Everyone knows what happens if you don’t follow his laws – he kills you. His people love him and he does his best for them, but he tolerates no affronts to his rule. While the city has been attacked by his enemies, he’s always done his best to save everyone he can. Even then, Shiruta doesn’t get attacked all that many times anyway, making it a very safe place to live.

3) Keystone City

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Jay Garrick is one of DC’s greatest heroes, the originator of the Flash mantle. Jay would end up defending Keystone City for decades, the place he called home. This Midwestern city has an interesting publishing history. It was shipped off to Earth-Two after the premiere of the Silver Age DC Universe, but it was in the same vibrational space as Central City was in Earth-One. The two cities would remain separate until Crisis on Infinite Earths folded parts of Earth-Two into Earth-One, leading Keystone City to become the sister city of Central, the two of them separated by a river with a bridge between them. This puts it under the protection of the entire Flash family. The Flashes are constantly out there saving people not just from criminals but also from the various dangers of city living. Sure, things might kind of bad if another speedster shows up, but other than that, there are few safer places to live than Keystone.

2) Central City

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Central City is one of the jewels of DC’s Midwestern United States and was home to young Barry Allen. He loved his home and the loss of his parents inspired him to join the police force. He became a forensic psychologist, which would lead to him becoming the Flash, inspired by the exploits of Jay Garrick (pre-Crisis, this was from reading comics and post-Crisis, it would be because Keystone was right next door). While Barry is no longer the Flash, Central City is still one of the most protected cities on the planet because of the Flash Family. It’s the home of the Flash Museum and the various Scarlet Speedsters and their sidekicks can be found zooming around some part of the city. While the city does attacked pretty often, the Flash and his partners are usually able to get innocent people away from the danger. There are few heroes out there who are as conscientious as the Flash Family and they’ve done a fantastic job of keeping their city safe for everyone.

1) Metropolis

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We all knew Metropolis was going to be number one. Superman is the greatest superhero of them all, and his stewardship of Metropolis has proved that. It is the City of Tomorrow and the Man of Tomorrow fits it like a glove. The Superman family calls the city home, meaning that it has the most powerful force of heroes any city can ask for. Superman is constantly on the lookout for threats, whether they be from an outside power or just crumbling masonry. He’s constantly on the lookout and he’s only the beginning. There’s Jon Kent, Conner Kent, Kenan Kong, Supergirl, even Power Girl shows up. On top of them, there’s Lex Luthor. He loves the city, seeing it as an extension of himself and he will do what it takes to protect it. Bad things happen there still, obviously; Superman draws threats like flies to honey. However, he does everything he can to keep the city safe, making the lives of everyone in the city better.

Which do you think is DC’s safest city? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!