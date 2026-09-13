7 Iron Man Armors That Are Even Stronger Than the Hulkbuster

When Iron Man debuted, he created silver armor in a cave that protected his heart and allowed him to fight his way out to safety. It wasn’t long before he created his famous gold armor, and since that time, he has made armor for almost every possible threat he could imagine. Tony Stark is a futurist, so he saw a possibility that he would need to fight the Hulk, and he created a Hulkbuster armor. In the recent “Queen in Black” storyline, Iron Man had a Knullbuster armor ready to go. This is just how Iron Man has always operated in Marvel Comics, ensuring he is ready for any threat.

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With that in mind, some of his armors are way more overpowered than others. Here is a look at seven Iron Man armors in Marvel Comics that are actually stronger than the Hulkbuster.

7) Extremis Armor

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Iron Man’s Extremis Armor debuted in Iron Man #1-6 (2005-2006) by Warren Ellis and Adi Granov. The official catalog number is Iron Man Armor Model 29, although it was originally labeled as Model 30. The Extremis virus is a techno-organic super-soldier serum that rewrites the subject’s DNA. Stark injected a modified version after being critically wounded fighting Mallen. This rewrote his biology and healed his damaged heart, gave him a healing factor, and raised his human strength to peak levels.

What was really special about the armor itself was that it was compressed and stored in Stark’s bones, and he could deploy it on command. The undersheath was also wired into Stark’s brain, which gave him technopathic powers to control the armor by thought and to interface with outside electronics as well. While this is one of Iron Man’s most powerful armors, Stark said it was impossible to pilot without the Extremis drug because it was like flying six stealth bombers at once. A version of this appeared in Iron Man 3.

6) Bleeding Edge Armor

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The Bleeding Edge Armor is what Iron Man created to both reinvent himself and the armor, and it is the follow-up to the Extremis Armor. The armor debuted in Invincible Iron Man #25 (2010) by Matt Fraction and Salvador Larroca. This was the first armor that Tony Stark created that was powered solely by repulsor technology through a device known as the R.T. node.

The armor was used when Iron Man created the Iron Destroyer Armor during the “War of the Serpent,” which combined his tech with Uru using the forges of Nidavellir. This allowed Iron Man to use the Bleeding Edge Armor with the Uru to combat all the enemy forces attacking Earth. When Odin returned to Asgard and took the Asgardian tech with him, Stark vented the Uru from the suit and then gave it back to the forges before continuing on. This is also a version of the suit that Iron Man used in Avengers vs. X-Men to counter Magneto.

5) The Thorbuster Armor

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The Thorbuster Armor first appeared in Iron Man #64 (2003) by Mike Grell and Alan Davis. Iron Man built it to fight Thor during the “Reigning” era, when Thor wielded the Odin-Force. The look of the armor was based on the Asgardian weapon known as the Destroyer. Stark used an Asgardian element that Thor had given him to study as a clean energy source to create a weapon to use against Thor. This allowed Iron Man to absorb Asgardian energy, basically giving him Odin-Force-type power.

It was Doctor Doom who convinced Iron Man that he had to create hits if he wanted to stand any chance of beating Thor. The armor proved to be worth the risk, as Iron Man used the Thorbuster Armor to actually stop Mjolnir in mid-flight. The weapons include Type X repulsors and a heavy uni-beam. The one downfall was that Thor didn’t want to hurt Iron Man, so he just destroyed the reactor and ended the threat.

4) The Model-Prime Armor

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The Iron Man Model-Prime Armor is Model 51 and debuted in Contest of Champions #1 (2015) by Brian Michael Bendis and David Marquez. Stark created this armor after 15-year-old Riri Williams reverse-engineered Stark’s old armor tech and posted it online. Locking himself away to get back ahead of the curve, he created the Model-Prime Armor, which could change shape and color based on the task. This one suit merged everything from his past armor modes into a single suit.

The main purpose of the Model-Prime Armor is to be an all-in-one suit, and the suit can reconfigure itself to take on any form using nanotech principles or molecular recognition. The limbs can take on different tools, and they can even gain mass to become impossibly heavy. The reason this is easily more powerful than the Hulkbuster Armor is that it can actually take the form of the Hulkbuster Armor, while also becoming stealth armor, and more.

3) The Endo-Sym Armor

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The Endo-Sym Armor is the Iron Man Armor Model 50. After the Inversion spell that turned all heroes into villains and all villains into heroes, the now immoral Tony Stark moved to San Francisco and began to turn the city into a utopia. However, he wasn’t doing this of the goodness of his heart. He offered everyone in the city Extremis 3.0 to use for free, and then, when everyone in the city was addicted to it, he jacked up the prices and charged exorbitant fees to get more.

However, the Endo-Sym Armor is a full liquid smart-metal that hardens instantly on contact with the user’s body. The difference between this and an earlier tech-based armor that did the same is that this one is based on symbiote biology, so the start-up is completely psionic. The user can also control it remotely without needing any electronics. This armor is powerful enough to annihilate most older Iron Man armors, and it even beat the Hulkbuster Armor without any problem.

2) Knullbuster

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The Knullbuster is brand-new armor that Iron Man used in the “Queen in Black” storyline. In this story, Iron Man created two teams to protect Earth. One was a Darkforce-based team that went after Knull, the new God of Light, and the second was a light-power team that went after Hela, the new Queen in Black. Knowing Knull’s power levels, Iron Man went with the Darkforce team to fight Knull, and this is the armor that Iron Man used.

This is Iron Man Armor Model 75 (which is a tentative number based on his last numbered armor being Model 74), and it debuted in Queen in Black: Defenders of Light and Dark #1 (2026) by Tom Waltz and Zé Carlos. The armor is large and bulky, black with blue lights, and covered with spikes. Cable and Darkstar, who were both on Iron Man’s team, referred to it as “Goth Armor.”

1) The Godkiller Armor

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The original Godkiller Armor was built eons ago by the Aspirants to fight the Celestials during the Celestial War. It is a massive armor, standing around 25,000 feet tall, and it is more of a giant weapon than a wearable suit. This original Godkiller Armor single-handedly culled the Celestials down from massive numbers to the few that remain. It was then stripped for parts. Iron Man then began to use the armor when he found the pieces of it in the Dyson sphere.

The Godkiller Armor debuted in Iron Man #12 (2013) by Kieron Gillen and Matteo Scalera. The big twist here was that Tony Stark couldn’t pilot the Godkiller Armor, and only his brother, Arno Stark, could do so. However, Iron Man then built the Godkiller Mark II based on the original, then stored it on Mars for cosmic threats. Iron Man later used it in Avengers #5 (2018) by Jason Aaron, Paco Medina, and Ed McGuinness, where he used it to help beat the Dark Celestial Obliteron.