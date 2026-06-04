Every Member of the Absolute Justice League, Ranked by Threat Level

In the Prime DC Universe, the Justice League is the pinnacle of heroism. They are the bastions of hope against every facet of evil and despair, representing the best of the best that DC has to offer. Legendary heroes like Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman are mainstays. The Justice League are the heroes that everyone can rely on, and who everyone trusts to save the day when all the chips are down. They’ve saved the universe more times than anyone else, and they show no signs of slowing down now. Now, imagine everything great about the Justice League, and picture how terrifying it would be if that group turned evil.

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The Absolute Universe is much darker than the Prime world. Corrupted by Darkseid’s influence, the nature of reality points towards evil instead of justice. In this world, the Justice League isn’t a collection of Earth’s greatest heroes, but its greatest villains, who all seek to maintain their vile, profitable status quo. Today, we’re taking a look at this evil Justice League and ranking its members by their overall threat level. As a side note, Ra’s al Ghul is dead, so we won’t list him, and Mirror Master specifically only works for himself. With those caveats stated, let’s jump right into the Justice League.

5) Hector Hammond

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In a team stationed by mad scientists and what’s probably a literal demon, Hammond is a normal evil billionaire. He has an insane reach and unlimited resources that let him ruin lives with a swipe of his finger. Of course, that’s about all he has. Sure, his ungodly amounts of money let him control the system, but he’s really only a threat to normal people. Even with the aid of advanced alien technology, Hammond couldn’t stand against Green Lantern, and he was immediately folded by Green Arrow’s debut. Hammond is the easiest to dispatch because he’s just a man without anything else. He’s greedy, petulant, and so easy to bring down.

4) Elenore Thawne

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Thawne is a scientist obsessed with perfecting her grandfather’s research into the Still Point. She commanded a powerful military unit, with the funding and authority to turn people into monsters with alien technology. However, she lost that influence and fled into hiding when the Flash and the Rogues brought down Project Olympus. She still has all her research, but she lost Barry Allen, who was her main scientist. Even without all of that, she still has her connections and the data that let her get this far. She can easily recreate her project, and based on how the other people involved in Star Labs have begun disappearing. She may be on the run, but her tech and research make her very dangerous.

3) Veronica Cale

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Cale is the chairperson of Aera 41, the United States’ department dedicated to supernatural affairs, and the one who formed this Justice League. She has insane amounts of governmental support, meaning that she has practically infinite resources, and her very own Suicide Squad. She’s controlling them with what appears to be Starro fragments and has powerhouses like Giganta and Doctor Poison. She also has some kind of curse on her hands, which Zatanna felt the need to warn Wonder Woman about, implying that it could even hurt or kill someone as powerful as the Witch of the Wild Isle. Cale is a serious threat, both in resources and in person.

2) Joker

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The Joker, or Jack Grimm I through V, is far more than just a billionaire. He’s this world’s Bruce Wayne, equipped with all the bottomless resources and world-class training that the original once boasted. Absolute Batman #1 said he killed the entire League of Assassins after learning all he could from them, and the same is true for all of Prime Batman’s mentors. This is all without mentioning his true, demonic form, which is a massive white shape that’s large and strong enough to devour a man with zero effort. Joker is the first true monster on this list. He’s a physical powerhouse and potentially a literal demon powered by orphan blood, which is more than enough to make him unfathomably terrifying.

1) Brainiac

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Brainiac is the Justice League’s secret member, having joined, seemingly under Ra’s al Ghul’s control. However, there’s evidence to suggest that Brainiac is the mastermind behind everything Ra’s and the others have been working on. Absolute Superman has revealed that other Brainiacs have been meddling in Earth’s affairs since ancient Egypt, creating Black Adam on a whim. Our Brainiac has technology far above anything else on this planet, and it even lets him keep up with the unstoppable Superman. Alongside the information he’s gleaned from the Prime Universe, Brainiac has the means and intellect to manipulate the entire world from behind the scenes. He’s a menace like no other, and when he takes center stage, he’s going to shake the world.

Which member of the Absolute Justice League do you think is most dangerous? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!