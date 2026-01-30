Every Original Teen Titan, Ranked by Power

A team of sidekicks and outcasts, the Teen Titans are one of the greatest superhero groups in DC Comics. Although most people think of the Teen Titans as the group that appeared in the 1980s, with members like Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy, and Cyborg, those heroes only joined as part of the second incarnation of the team. The original Teen Titans, made up of five sidekicks of DC Comics’ most iconic superheroes, united in 1964. Desiring to get out of their mentor’s shadows, these powerful sidekicks grew up to possess incredible powers that sometimes even surpassed those of their teachers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The five members of the original 1960s Teen Titans have developed extensively over the years as they grew up, allowing them to acquire all manner of new skills and abilities.

5) Arsenal

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The original sidekick of Green Arrow, Roy Harper, has gone by the names Speedy, Red Arrow, and Arsenal. The former sidekick is a skilled martial artist capable of knocking out a person with a single punch, fighting on par with assassins like Cheshire, and defeating dozens of heavily armed gangsters with just a toolbox. Unsurprisingly, Arsenal is also a master archer who can make impossible shots, easily hitting a bullseye from over 200 meters away. Even Green Arrow has admitted that Arsenal is the superior marksman. Arsenal also has plenty of trick arrows, including ones that explode, emit EMPs, release knockout gas, and freeze their targets.

4) Nightwing

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The first Robin and the founder of two incarnations of the Teen Titans, Dick Grayson, aka Nightwing, has built an impressive reputation despite lacking powers. Born to trapeze artists and trained by Batman, Nightwing is one of the most skilled acrobats and martial artists in DC Comics. He’s dodged point-blank gunfire, punched a person through a brick wall, and held open the jaws of an orca that was trying to eat him. Nightwing also has a suit which is so tough that it has allowed him to survive falls from tall buildings. In addition, Nightwing possesses a plethora of high-tech gadgets, including electrically charged eskrima sticks, batarang-inspired shurikens called “Wing Dings,” and gauntlets that can fire explosives.

3) Tempest

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The first Aqualad, who would later change his moniker to “Tempest,” Garth, is one of the strongest Atlanteans on Earth. Tempest can lift several tons with ease and can swim faster than the speed of sound. Yet, Tempest’s most remarkable abilities lie in his mastery of Atlantean magic. This mastery of these mystic arts has given him multitude of additional skills, including hydrokinesis, force fields, energy blasts, astral projection, teleportation, and time travel. Tempest has fired blasts strong enough to punch a hole in a demon’s chest, made gigantic cyclones and tidal waves, and created force fields tough enough to withstand attacks from the god Drogue. Tempest’s most impressive feat was during the Imperiex War, when he sent Atlantis back in time to protect it from Imperiex’s wrath.

2) Donna Troy

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

One of the strongest and most skilled Amazons on Themyscira, Donna Troy was the first Wonder Girl. Donna is also one of the Teen Titans’ most experienced fighters and a skilled martial artist and swordfighter because she was trained for years by the Amazon’s greatest warriors. Possessing strength that rivals Wonder Woman’s, Donna has singlehandedly defeated the Fearsome Five, sent Aqualad flying with a punch, and fought on par with supervillains like Match, Superwoman, Atlas, and the multiversal threat Monarch. Additionally, her regenerative powers are so great that she once reattached her own severed arm. Donna also possesses the Lasso of Persuasion, which allows her to take control of anyone ensnared by it.

1) Flash

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Wally West went from the first Kid Flash to the fastest incarnation of the Scarlet Speedster in DC Comics. Wally has used the Speed Force to develop abilities such as stealing other people’s speed, stopping time, creating weapons from Speed Force energy, and vibrating to travel to higher dimensions. Wally has evacuated a city in less than a microsecond, torn apart the Anti-Monitor’s armor, outrun the physical embodiment of death, and outpaced aliens that could instantly teleport. Wally has also beaten Barry Allen in a multiverse-threatening race. Finally, Wally somehow found a way to move faster than the Speed Force itself, which is an infinite cosmic energy force that’s the source of all motion in existence.

What do you think? Leave a Comment below and join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!