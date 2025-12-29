5 Great Teen Titans Nobody Talks About

The Teen Titans are one of DC Comics’ most iconic superhero teams, with their roster consisting of many young heroes and former sidekicks trying to create their own identity as crime-fighters. The team has gone through many iterations and memberships over the years, with most featuring A-List heroes such as Robin, Raven, Beast Boy, Starfire, Cyborg, and more. However, with so many different teen superheroes becoming official Titans, they cannot all get equal attention, and some have gone under the radar. Still, these Teen Titans deserve more recognition from both DC writers and readers for their unique powers, personalities, and stories.

Whether they have been erased through the various universe reboots or have quit the team, these are the Teen Titans who have been overlooked for far too long.

Eddie Bloomberg, aka Kid Devil, was just a young teen when he donned a red devil costume and became the sidekick of the superhero Blue Devil. Initially relying on a power suit and a high-tech trident to fight crime, Kid Devil gained real powers when he made a deal with the Lord of Hell, Neron, and was transformed into a demon. These new abilities include super-strength, regeneration, fire-breathing, and wings. With these powers, Kid Devil became a member of the Teen Titans for an extended period. He eventually changed his name to Red Devil. The demonic hero sacrificed his life to save his friends from a nuclear blast. He’s since come back to life and helped the Flash Family battle the alien race known as the Fraction.

Toni Monetti, aka Argent, is a silver-skinned human/alien hybrid hero who served as a Teen Titan dutifully for many years. With the ability to create energy constructs, Argent has powers comparable to Green Lantern and, therefore, is one of the team’s most versatile members. Argent was one of the founding members of a short-lived incarnation of the Teen Titans, alongside Atom, Hot Spot, Prysm, and Risk. Although the team soon split up, Argent remained a member of the primary Teen Titans group. Despite being a loyal Teen Titan with a cool power set and a witty personality, Argent has been unfairly forgotten and hasn’t had a significant appearance in decades.

After being bathed in the radiation of an alien starship, Leonid Kovar developed superhuman strength, flight, and the ability to project energy. With these powers, he became Russia’s first superhero. Initially loyal to the Soviet Union, Leonid joined the Teen Titans when his country betrayed him. Originally called Starfire, he changed his name to Red Star because the alien hero Starfire was already a Titan. Red Star formed a close relationship with his teammates Pantha and Baby Wildebeest, who became his new family. However, after Superboy-Prime killed the two animalistic heroes, Red Star returned to Russia to be its primary hero. Still, while he was a Teen Titan during the Cold War, Red Star stood as a symbol for peace between the Soviet Union and the United States.

The cousin and sidekick of Kate Kane, aka Batwoman, Bette Kane has gone by many aliases, including Batgirl, Hawkfire, and Flamebird. In the Silver Age continuity, Bette predated Barbara Gordon as the original Batgirl. Although this was later retconned, Flamebird is still integral part of the Bat Family as a partner to Batwoman and Nightwing. She also became a longtime member of the Teen Titans and their Los Angeles-based offshoot Teen Titans West. A courageous hero with an overlooked yet integral history with DC Comics, Flamebird is one of the most underrated members of the Bat-Family and the Teen Titans.

Mal Duncan, aka Guardian, is one of the first Black superheroes in DC Comics. Mal joined the Teen Titans after he helped them defeat a racist gang. Although Mal was originally powerless, that changed when he died in an explosion and encountered the Grim Reaper. He survived his death by literally beating the Grim Reaper in a boxing match. He also gained from his match an angelic trumpet that could create portals and fire sonic blasts. Mal would use this trumpet as the hero Herald for many years. After losing the trumpet, Mal mostly retired from superhero work but still sometimes emerges as the shield-wielding hero Guardian. A brave hero who struggles with his own feelings of inadequacy, Mal is a very relatable character who needs more recognition.

