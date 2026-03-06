Grant Morrison’s Masterpiece Batman Run: Full Reading Order Explained

In 2006, Grant Morrison took the reins of DC Comics’ most valuable asset and created one of the greatest modern Batman sagas. The Bat-Epic, as it’s often called, ran for seven years and took place over multiple series. It’s a hell of a good run (honestly, my favorite of all time). That said, because it does take place over multiple books, as well as tie into a few events, it can be a bit overwhelming for newbies. For those looking to check out this incredible saga, read on for a checklist of all the trades and collected stories you need.

14. “Batman and Son”

You’re going to want to start with the trade Batman and Son, which features that titular, multi-issue story and a few one-offs (including the incredible Batman #666). This is the collection that introduces Batman’s son, Damian Wayne, as well as setting up a few other key elements, such as Bruce’s new love interest, Jezebel Jet, and the Three Ghosts of Batman. If you like what you read here, believe me, it only gets better.

13. “The Black Glove”

Batman: The Black Glove trade similarly features a few stories. One involves Batman meeting up with his old allies, the International Club of Heroes, when a murder occurs. The second sees Bruce being haunted by the Three Ghosts of Batman. This is when the larger picture starts to come into play, and we start to learn about the sinister forces conspiring against Bruce Wayne.

12. “The Resurrection of Ra’s al Ghul”

Now, “The Resurrection of Ra’s al Ghul” was a storyline that was not strictly a part of the Bat-Epic narrative. But Grant Morrison does pen a few parts with their Batman issues. This also brings Damian back into the fold. While it’s completely optional, it can really enhance one’s enjoyment of the saga.

11. “Batman: R.I.P.”

Batman: R.I.P. essentially serves as the finale of the first ‘act’ of Morrison’s saga. The Black Glove returns to destroy Bruce in mind, body, and spirit, pushing Batman well past his limitations. This story is crucial as it also doubles as a lead into Final Crisis (though Morrison leaves it just open enough for one to go straight into Batman and Robin).

10. Final Crisis

Final Crisis is indeed an incredibly complex story, but while Batman: R.I.P. leaves things a bit more up to interpretation, this epic is what really sets up the next phase of Bruce Wayne’s life. In addition to the main story, Morrison also wrote a few tie-in issues that highlight Batman’s struggles in this event. I’d say this is optional, but I think it’s worth the time investment.

9. “Batman Reborn”

“Batman Reborn” is the first chapter of Batman and Robin, showcasing the new Dynamic Duo that takes over in Bruce’s absence after Final Crisis. This story is a weird one, introducing wild new villains like Professor Pyg and the Circus of the Strange. But it’s the foundation on which this wild second phase of the Bat-Epic is built.

8. “Revenge of the Red Hood”

Jason Todd makes a return to prove he can be the protector Gotham needs in Batman and Robin’s second storyline. He gets himself a slick, new costume and a sidekick of his own and begins a crusade against the criminal underworld that ends up bringing a worse threat to the city. It’s a good, simple storyline that keeps the energy of the saga going.

7. “Blackest Knight”

Though Morrison didn’t do any tie-ins to Blackest Night, they lean into the idea by resurrecting a hero of their own. The Bat-Family attempts to resurrect what they believe to be Bruce’s remains, only to unleash a monster they didn’t see coming. It builds on the same creepy energy as the first arc and sets up Morrison’s final Batman and Robin arcs well.

6. “Time and the Batman”

Batman: Time and the Batman features the milestone 700th issue as well as the two-part story “Batman R.I.P. The Missing Chapter”. While it’s a bit out of step with the otherwise straightforward timeline, it does clear up the connection between Batman R.I.P. and Final Crisis. And the 700th issue is an amazing one-off story about the legacy of the Dark Knight.

5. “Batman vs. Robin”

The new Dynamic Duo’s alliance is put to the test when Damian Wayne finds his body hijacked by his mother, Talia al Ghul. “Batman vs. Robin” is a nail-biting adventure, and its finale is incredibly important as Morrison’s time with this series winds down and the Bat-Epic begins to move towards its third part.

4. “Batman and Robin Must Die”

All hell breaks loose in Gotham when Simon Hurt, the leader of the Black Glove, returns to enact his ultimate plan of corrupting Gotham and destroying everything Batman stands for. Gotham’s heroes are tested like never before in Morrison’s final Batman and Robin story. While this serves as the end of the second ‘act’, there’s one more crucial story to read.

3. Batman: The Return of Bruce Wayne

If you’ve been wondering where Batman has been all this time, Batman: The Return of Bruce Wayne has you covered. This story follows up on Bruce after the end of Final Crisis and sees him travel to different eras of time on his way back to the modern-day. But this quest and its troubles are just the beginning for the war looming on the horizon.

2. Batman Incorporated Vol. 1

Morrison moved from Batman and Robin to create a new title, Batman Incorporated, which saw the hero franchise his operation and expand globally. A sinister organization known as Leviathan is on the rise, and its leader won’t rest until everything Batman’s done is in rubble. It’s got a hell of a cliffhanger that will have every reader sprinting to read the last collection.

1. Batman Incorporated Vol. 2

Batman Incorporated got a new volume for the New 52, and it was separated into two collections. This story continues the war between Batman Inc and Leviathan. Everything Grant Morrison built with this saga comes to a head here, in a conclusion filled with action, heartbreak, and more deep-cut references than you can keep up with.

