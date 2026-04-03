The Justice League’s 7 Original Members, Ranked by Number of Appearances.

When it comes to superheroes, few characters have dominated the genre as much as the founding members of the Justice League. Each of these characters is an icon in their own right, and they’ve all anchored numerous series. But haven’t you ever wondered who’s appeared the most out of the seven? Sure, the answer is probably obvious, but for fun, I’ve consulted the DC Database and counted who’s had the most appearances in the New Earth and Prime Earth continuities. So read on and see how many appearances your favorite Justice League member has.

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7. Martian Manhunter

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

As much as I love the guy, I had a feeling that this was going to be the case. Martian Manhunter might be the heart of the Justice League, but the guy has never been the most popular DC hero. Between his Post-Crisis and Post-Flashpoint appearances, J’onn J’onzz has roughly 1694 appearances in various DC Comics publications. A respectable number, sure, but for a hero that had arguably the shortest period between death and resurrection, it’s kind of wild that he still comes in dead last. Martian Manhunter’s a great hero, but he just never really caught on with readers.

6. Aquaman

I think we all know that if it weren’t for Martian Manhunter, it would definitely be Aquaman in dead last. No slight to the king, the guy has held down a bunch of ongoing titles and miniseries over the years. But he’s had a tough time building a readership the size of some of his cohorts. Looking at the two continuities, Aquaman has roughly 2133 appearances, which isn’t bad and puts him closer to the overall average. Sadly, his numbers still mean he’s second-to-last in overall appearances. Not dead in the water, but somewhat floundering.

5. The Flash

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Edging Aquaman out with a little over a hundred more titles is the second Flash, Barry Allen, who has a decent 2239 appearances in the New Earth and Prime Earth continuities. We shouldn’t be surprised, though. After all, Barry infamously sacrificed himself during Crisis on Infinite Earths and was taken off the board for decades, replaced by his nephew, Wally West. I imagine if he’d not died, Barry would have had a hell of a higher number. But with a 23-year-long absence, it only makes sense that the Flash’s appearances are a bit more on the low side.

4. Green Lantern

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Similarly, Green Lantern had an iconic death that almost certainly put a dent in his numbers. Per the DC Database, the New Earth and Prime Earth Hal Jordan had just a little over 2500 appearances. Fans of the hero all remember that Hal’s fall from grace and his heel turn to become the villain Parallax made way for Kyle Rayner to become the DCU’s new Green Lantern. Hal was still around, even serving as the Spectre for a short while. But he lost out on a good number of appearances thanks to that villainous period.

3. Wonder Woman

Now we’re getting into the cream of the crop when it comes to the Justice League. Wonder Woman, a pillar of the DC Universe and arguably the defining woman superhero, has roughly 2933 appearances between the two iterations of the DC Universe. I am honestly surprised it’s not more. I mean, it’s Wonder Woman. She’s one of DC’s most consistent heroes, and she’s featured in numerous teams and event storylines. Then again, she’s only had one title while some heroes get two (or more). Still, her number puts her in the top three, so that’s something Wondy fans can appreciate.

2. Superman

Coming in at a whopping 4900 appearances in the New Earth and Prime Earth realities is the Man of Steel himself. While I’m a bit disappointed that Superman doesn’t take the top spot, nearly 5000 appearances isn’t something to sneeze at. This guy gets to show up almost everywhere. In his books, in team books, event books, and even in crossovers with Spider-Man. He might not be as heavily pushed as his World’s Finest companion, but Superman fans can take comfort knowing that Big Blue is always going to have a presence in the DCU.

1. Batman

As I said, the Justice League member with the most appearances was obvious. Coming in at number one is Batman, whose combined appearances are a whopping 6426. Really, this was a given. Between Batman and Detective Comics being perennial publications, and Bat-Family books dominating the DC publishing slate, the Dark Knight has a leg up on every hero in the DC Universe. To be fair, the guy sells, so I can’t exactly fault DC for pushing Batman as hard as it has. With those kinds of stats, I’ve got no doubt Batman’s going to stay in this spot for good.

Where did your favorite Justice League member fall on the list? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!