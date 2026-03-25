DC/Marvel: Superman/Spider-Man is Another Dose of Crossover Fun (Review)

Marvel and DC Comics are at it again with another fun crossover adventure, this time uniting comics’ two biggest hero icons, Superman and Spider-Man. It seems like only yesterday the Big Two announced they were collaborating for the first time in years. Now we’ve got two Batman and Deadpool specials and staring down the barrel at two more crossover one-shots. As much as I liked what the publishers put out last year, I have to admit I was looking forward to this crossover a bit more. I mean, it’s Superman and Spider-Man together (even if it’s not the first time).

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Much like last time, this special features a main story with the title characters, this one done by Mark Waid and Jorge Jiménez. There’s also a handful of other crossover stories from lauded comic writers like Christopher Priest, Greg Rucka, and Gail Simone, as well as iconic comic artists like Jim Lee, Daniel Sampere, and Nicola Scott. Like the previous crossover, this comic is stuffed with a lot of content and not all of it’s exactly equal. But overall, this is a fun book that’s certain to put a smile on the face of any Spider-Man or Superman fan.

Rating: 4 out of 5

Pros Cons Both characters and casts portrayed well Backups feel a bit too short Incredibly fun read Varying quality between main feature and backups

Superman/Spider-Man is a Solid, Competent Crossover with Fun Ideas

Waid and Jiménez’s story “Truth, Justice, and Great Responsibility” anchors the crossover, and it’s pretty fun. Brainiac needs help dispelling a virus that’s infecting him and consults Doctor Octopus, who uses kryptonite to broadcast and pass on the virus to Earth. It’s up to Superman and Spider-Man (presented in this story as friends who know each other’s identities) to track them down and save the day. It’s a fun little story that naturally blends both heroes’ worlds and gives each hero the chance to shine. I’m glad this was the story that got time to breathe because it was fantastic.

Not that the other stories weren’t good. “The World’s Finest” by Tom King and Jim Lee gave us a perspective on Spider-Man and Superman through the lens of their greatest loves. Christopher Priest and Daniel Sampere’s “Pages” brought together Superboy-Prime and the black suit iteration of Spider-Man together for a fun, meta tale. And speaking of Superboy, we got a peek into the future courtesy of writer/artist Sean Murphy’s story “Beyond the Cobwebs of Tomorrow” that united a young Clark Kent with Miguel O’Hara. And that’s not even getting into some of the special’s most bizarre crossover stories.

Matt Fraction and Steve Lieber reunited for “Jimmy Con Carnage”, a tale where misguided photographer Jimmy Olsen meets the sinister Carnage. “The Bridge” by Jeff Lemire and Rafa Sandoval puts the spotlight on father-figures Jonathan Kent and Ben Parker. Greg Rucka and Nicola Scott whip up a meditation on truth in journalism with a story that brings The Daily Planet and The Daily Bugle’s teams together in “Bias. And Gail Simone and Belen Ortega round it out with a story about Power Girl and the Punisher in “Blind Date”. All very different stories, but there’s something for everyone here.

Superman/Spider-Man’s Overall Execution Makes Up For Any Flaws

This is the third crossover special that follows this particular format with one main story and a handful of back-ups. While I like seeing DC and Marvel giving us as many crossovers as possible to make up for the last two decades, I feel like this book is a bit uneven. Don’t get me wrong, Superman/Spider-Man delivers what it promises, and the main story is rock solid on writing and art. However, it’s the back-ups and their varying quality and short page counts that end up keeping Superman/Spider-Man a good crossover, but not a great one.

Now, don’t think this is me throwing out all the backup crossovers, because I actually liked most of them. As a fan of Fraction and Lieber’s Jimmy Olsen book, “Jimmy Con Carnage” had me rolling. And I’m positive Gail Simone is going to be praised everywhere for including Paul Rabin as Power Girl’s hapless date in “Blind Date”. But my real problem with the backups is that their short page counts make it hard to tell a satisfying story. Seriously, it feels like three of them end just as the story starts picking up steam.

After the Batman and Deadpool specials, I had an inkling that the backup crossovers were probably going to hold this special back a bit. That being said, they’re not without their charms. Almost everyone feels in-character, and they all balance humor, action, and more contemplative moments very well. I still say the main story is the best part, but you won’t be wasting time reading the backups either. They might not be as fulfilling as the main feature, but the novelty is still pretty cool. I mean, it’s not every day these worlds interact.

This book isn’t the most experimental crossover, but it understands Superman, Spider-Man, and their respective supporting casts. The creative teams clearly have love and appreciation for both franchises, and while it isn’t perfect, it gives readers something fun and different from Spider-Man and Superman’s usual routines. If you’re looking for a fun comic that doubles as a tribute to two of the best heroes in superhero fiction, this is the crossover for you.

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