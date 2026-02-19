Absolute Batman Finally Teases The Character We’ve All Been Waiting For

Absolute Batman has already introduced several Gotham favorites to the Absolute Universe, and often in very unexpected ways. Characters like Killer Croc, The Penguin, The Riddler, The Joker, Catwoman, and Alfred Pennyworth have all been reimagined through the Darkseid prism, but now DC has finally teased the character Batman fans have been waiting for, and they are arriving very soon.

DC Comics has now revealed the main cover to Absolute Batman #20, which is once again illustrated by the talented Nick Dragotta. While this cover is a redacted version, it makes one thing very clear, and that’s the arrival of Robin in Absolute Batman #20. The full unredacted version will be revealed in early April, but you can check out the new Robin teaser below.

What On Earth Will An Absolute DC Version of Robin Look Like?

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Absolute Batman has introduced a very different version of Batman’s Rogues Gallery, in that most of them were direct repercussions of Batman’s battle with Bane. The rogues are actually Bruce’s friends in this universe, so when Bane brutalizes and mutates them, it rocks Batman’s world. So, considering that angle, where on earth does Robin fit into this?

One thing we know is that someone is going to die in this series when issue #20 arrives. The synopsis for Absolute Batman #20 reads, “As the dust settles in the city of Gotham after the loss of [redacted], [redacted] enter the scene ready to hunt — and more than one secret will be revealed in this seminal issue.”

There is also one key element of the cover that can easily go unnoticed, which is the picture of Ra’s Al Ghul at the bottom. Ra’s has been busy over in Absolute Superman, so does this mean that the Robin in question has ties to him, and we’ll see the universe’s version of Damian as a result?

Truth be told, Damian fits this world far better than Dick Grayson or Tim Drake, though Jason Todd would probably be right at home here as well. With the Al Ghul tease, Damian is an easy jump to make, and if it’s tied to something else tragic in Batman’s life, this would be an interesting way to go in terms of the story’s next chapter.

Absolute Batman #20 arrives in comic stores on May 13, 2026.

