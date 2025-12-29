Absolute Batman Finally Reveals First Look At Poison Ivy

The Absolute Universe has been on an unmatched tear recently. From the first-ever Absolute crossover with Batman and Wonder Woman, to Superman’s heroic struggle for humanity, and the stunningly beautiful return of Absolute Martian Manhunter, DC’s number one Elseworld has been firing on all cylinders. The Absolute books excel at nothing better than their mind-boggling redesigns and new takes on some of comics’ most iconic characters, and that goes doubly for the newest villain who will be bringing Gotham City to its knees in the new year. Poison Ivy is coming to town, and she has a brand new design to boot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The self-proposed Goddess of the Green has always been one of Batman’s most enduring rogues, and has probably changed the most out of his iconic villains over the years. Once a simple femme fatale, she has evolved to be one of the most powerful people the Dark Knight fights, and even rides the line between hero and villain more than she’d admit. We got our first tease at the character’s role during Batman’s stay in Ark M in Absolute Batman #10, but now we finally have a first look at the doctor of the Green herself, and she is a menace.

The Brand New Poison Ivy

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Poison Ivy’s new design is, much like her villainous compatriots’ new looks, both reminiscent of her classic look and entirely new. She’s still a beautiful woman with long red hair and wears the same style of swimsuit-like attire as her Prime self, but this new costume is mostly red. Her limbs turn green and are covered with markings the closer to her extremities they are. The most interesting part about this new look, however, is that it incorporates feathers and what appear to be claw-like bones on her shoulder. The feathers and claws invoke a dinosaur look, possibly implying that this Ivy can do more than just control plants.

Absolute Poison Ivy will be making her comic book debut in Absolute Batman #17, where the villains behind Ark M will release her on Gotham City with a vengeance that could scorch the Earth. The solicit for the second part of her arc, issue #18, says that the Dark Knight will fight both Poison Ivy and her mutated monsters, perhaps showing that the villainess’s powers connect not just to the flora control of the Green, but the animalistic energy of the Red. Batman won’t be able to handle her alone and will team up with Barbara Gordon to help set things right in their city, before it’s too late.

This new look for Poison Ivy is everything it needs to be, channeling both her Prime self and a terrifying new angle that is sure to leave a mark on everyone that comes into contact with her. It’s all going down next year, and I cannot wait to see how Batman has to battle Ivy.

Absolute Batman #17 will be unleashed on store shelves on February 22, 2026.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!