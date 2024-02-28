Alan Moore's Last Comic to Be Published in 2024

Alan Moore has been saying for a while that he plans to leave comics behind, and now it seems we know his final project. Recently, Top Shelf Productions and Knockabout Limited announced the publication date of the long-awaited comics/prose album The Moon and Serpent Bumper Book of Magic. The product of the years-long creative partnership between Moore (From Hell, League of Extraordinary Gentlemen) and his "creative and magical mentor" Steve Moore (no relation), Top Shelf characterizes the book as a "celebration of magic and the occult has been meticulously under development for nearly two decades and is brought to life through a combination of prose, illustration, and sequential art from five incredible artists." The Moon and Serpent Bumper Book of Magic will be on sale in October 2024.

The comics and prose blend is something that Moore has played with a bit before -- and while it's not especially common in American publishers, Top Shelf is one of the companies that engages in it. Their recent release of Mary Tyler MooreHawk by Dave Baker did the same thing.

"One of the great honors of my publishing career has been to work with Alan Moore on so many monumental projects, like From Hell and Lost Girls," Chris Staros, Editor-in-Chief of Top Shelf Productions, said in a statement. "The Moon and Serpent Bumper Book of Magic represents an amazing capstone, created by Alan and Steve, and brilliantly brought to life by five unforgettable artists. It's been a privilege to watch those magical minds spend years building this grimoire, and I'm proud to join Knockabout in finally sharing it with the world."

Here's how the publisher describes the book:

The secrets of the celebrated Moon and Serpent Grand Egyptian Theatre of Marvels (sorcery by appointment since circa 150 AD) promise to be revealed in The Moon and Serpent Bumper Book of Magic. This clear and practical grimoire of the occult pairs the knowledge of the proprietors of the aforementioned Grand Egyptian Theatre with illuminating visual delights from artists Kevin O'Neill, John Coulthart, Steve Parkhouse, Rick Veitch, and Ben Wickey. Unprecedented in its scope and splendor, this tome is full to bursting with illustrated instructional essays, activity pages, biographies of the great sorcerers, and forbidden knowledge sure to tantalize even the most disillusioned of adults into believing in magic once again.

The Moon and Serpent Bumper Book of Magic (ISBN 978-1-60309-550-1) will be available in fine bookstores and comic shops in October 2024.

You can check out some preview images from The Moon and the Serpent Bumper Book of Magic below.