Huge Detective: Titan Comics Announces New Noir Series of Gigantic Proportions (Exclusive)

An unlikely team-up is the focus of a new noir series from Titan Comics. The publisher behind the new Conan the Barbarian series and Gun Honey is bringing readers another title that is sure to capture imaginations. There's a new series on the horizon, and fans of Chinatown and The BFG will want to keep their eyes peeled for August, when the next big release hits comic book stands. There's noir detective work at hand, but with the added bonus that one of the detectives is a rather large individual.

ComicBook can exclusively reveal Huge Detective #1, the newest release from Titan Comics by writer Adam Rose (Corollary) and artist Magenta King (Jenny Zero, Kaiju Parade), with covers by King, Diego Yapur, Dalts Dalton, Robert Hack, and more. It's described as Chinatown meets The BFG, where Detectives Tamaki and GYANT work together to solve a string of murders and disappearances across the U.S. Huge Detective is a book where humans and giants live together thanks to a peace treaty, but of course, this peace is disturbed and a larger mystery is at hand.

We can exclusively reveal Covers B, C, D, and E of Huge Detective #1 by Diego Yapur, Magenta King, Robert Hack, and Dalts Dalton, respectively, as well as three interior pages. The art by King demonstrates the massive size difference between Detectives Tamaki and GYANT, and the noir vibe the series is going for.

What is Huge Detective about?

The description for Huge Detective #1 is below:

AN ALL-NEW DETECTIVE NOIR OF GIGANTIC PROPORTIONS! CHINATOWN MEETS THE BFG IN AN ORIGINAL SERIES Something HUGE is coming! WHEN A STRING OF MURDERS AND DISAPPEARANCES SWEEP THE UNITED STATES, A HUMAN AND A GIANT WITH SIZABLE DETECTIVE SKILLS ARE ON THE CASE! After a race of giants emerged from deep sleep beneath the earth, a bloody conflict ensued in what became known as THE OMEGA EVENT. Eventually, a treaty is resolved and the state of Brobdingnag is created, allowing humans and giants to co-exist harmoniously. Yet tragedy threatens to shatter the peace, and an unlikely partnership is formed between Detectives Tamaki and GYANT. As the pair attempt to stop the criminal AT LARGE, they find themselves involved in a mystery BIGGER than either could imagine.

You can check out the covers and interior pages for Huge Detective #1 below. The issue goes on sale August 7th.