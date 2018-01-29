Thousands of Marvel Graphic Novels are Dirt Cheap on Amazon Right Now

Amazon’s back with another huge sale on Marvel/Star Wars digital graphic novels, and we’re reminding you to shop the entire collection of 3000 titles while you can. The prices of the graphic novels have been slashed by as much as 80%, and the lineup includes tons of must-have titles. The deal has been going strong since Friday, and it could end at any time. Here’s a taste of what you can expect:

• Infinity Gauntlet – $2.20

• Black Panther: A Nation Under Our Feet Vol. 1 – $1.80

• Black Panther: A Nation Under Our Feet Vol. 2 – $1.80

• Infinity: 1 – $7

• Infinity War: Collected Edition – $4

• Marvel 1602 – $3

• Star Wars: Darth Vader Vol. 1: Vader – $2.20

• Thor Vol. 1: The Goddess Of Thunder – $1.80

• Hawkeye Vol. 1: My Life As A Weapon – $2.20

• Civil War – $2.60

• Civil War II – $3

• Secret Empire – $5

• Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe – $1.40

Videos by ComicBook.com

Seriously though, these titles don’t even scratch the surface of what’s available, so head on over to Amazon and dive into the deals while you can. On a related note, Star Wars fans can get the epic Marvel Star Wars slipcase box set right now for $150 – a whopping $200 off the list price.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.