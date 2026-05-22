An Iconic Hero Goes Deep Undercover in The Rocketeer: Infiltrator #1 First Look (Exclusive)

It’s been more than 30 years since The Rocketeer soared into theaters, introducing audiences to the iconic character created by Dan Stevens that initially debuted on the pages of comics in 1982. The movie wasn’t a hit, but one thing it succeeded at was making The Rocketeer a beloved character, one that fans have wanted more from ever since. Earlier this year, IDW Publishing gave fans that more with The Rocketeer: The Island, but the revival doesn’t stop there. There’s another The Rocketeer comic heading to comic shops this summer—and we have an exclusive first look.

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Arriving in stores on July 7th with pre-orders due on June 1st is The Rocketeer: Infiltrator #1. The series is written by Gabriel Hardman with art by Dean Kotz, colors by KJ Diaz, and letters by Shawn Lee. It also might be one of the most intense and daring Rocketeer stories yet that will test Cliff Secord (aka The Rocketeer) unlike ever before.

The Rocketeer: Infiltrator #1 Takes Cliff Secord Into Deep Cover

In The Rocketeer: Infiltrator #1, “it’s the height of World War II, and Betty is a Nazi collaborator! Or so we’re led to believe. As Allied planes mysteriously explode in midair across Europe, rumors of a Nazi superweapon compel the U.S. to send its fastest asset undercover: the Rocketeer! With Betty posing as a defecting American actress in a German motion picture, Cliff Secord, a.k.a. the Rocketeer, accompanies as her brother and manager. And since neither has experience in deep-cover work, the Allies send a handler to support them—a debonair MI6 agent who assumes the role of Betty’s co-star. The Rocketeer will need to maintain his cover, destroy a superweapon no Allied agent has actually seen, and keep Betty away from the handsome British secret agent with a penchant for beautiful women. It’s a lot for a reckless stunt pilot to handle! Gabriel Hardman (Batman/Green Arrow/The Question: Arcadia) and rising star artist Dean Kotz (The Savage Sword of Conan, Black Hammer: Visions) team up to tell the most dangerous Rocketeer story yet!

“I’m thrilled by this chance to tell a Rocketeer espionage story set at the height of WW2 and even happier for readers to see the beautiful work Dean is doing on the series,” Hardman said. “As artist and co-storyteller Dean is the perfect choice to lend 1940s charm and to this gritty spy tale. As Cliff and Betty learn on the job you’re going to see daring action, a love triangle with a ruthlessly charming MI6 agent and the kind of fun, suspenseful pulp storytelling that I love so much. I feel lucky getting the chance to spend time in this world and hopefully contribute to Dave Stevens’ brilliant legacy.”

“I’m excited for fans to see Cliff and Betty learning how to become secret agents,” Kotz added. “They’re WAY out of their element, and what almost seems like a romantic European holiday gets deadly serious by issue 2. Gabriel does an awesome job raising the stakes with each scene, and his scripts are so clever. He has me drawing some amazing spy thriller set pieces that put the ones in the movies to shame.”

The Rocketeer: Infiltrator #1 goes on sale July 7th.

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