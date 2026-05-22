Why One Harry Potter Book Broke a World Sales Record (& May Never Be Beaten)

Harry Potter continues to be an incredibly popular franchise and is set to introduce Harry, Ron, and Hermione to a new generation of fans with the new live-action series later this year. That said, the magic all started with the original novels, and a few of those novels are incredibly rare and go for immensely high prices. One Harry Potter book in particular broke a World Series record, and we are here to break down which book that is and why the record it set may never be broken.

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The book in question is The Tales of Beedle the Bard, and specifically the Moonstone copy. A collection of fairy tales titled Beedle the Bard is introduced in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, and author J.K. Rowling created just seven manuscript copies of the story and gave most of them to those connected to the Harry Potter books, with one exception. That exception was called the Moonstone copy, and it was specially made to go up for sale at auction. By the time the auction ended, it had brought in an astounding £1.95 million at Sotheby’s, and it set a world record for a children’s book.

Why Did The Moonstone Copy Command Huge Money (And Why Did The Others Not Come Close)

There are a few reasons why the Moonstone copy of The Tales of Beedle the Bard was highly sought after, with the incredible rarity being chief among them. With only 6 others in existence, it’s not like there are a host of ways to get one into your collection, but then there’s also the creation of the book. Rowling handwrote and illustrated each copy, and they were all bound in Morocco leather and decorated with silver and semi-precious stones, so each one is inherently unique.

Even the number 7 has a special meaning, as it also relates to the number of books in the series and Horcruxes throughout the world. It’s also a story that existed in the world of Harry Potter brought to life in a physical way,

When the Moonstone copy went up for auction in 2007, it became the most expensive modern literary manuscript and set the world record for a children’s book. The price has remained unmatched in the years since, even by other copies of the book. Another copy went up for auction in 2016, which was in the possession of Barry Cunningham, who was the publisher who first signed J.K. Rowling (via BBC). This copy still brought in over £368,000, but nowhere near the £1.95 million, and a few factors likely play into that.

The first is that when the first one went up for auction in 2007, it was specifically created by Rowling to go up for sale, and the timing couldn’t have been better. The Harry Potter franchise was at one of its highest points, with the first movie franchise in full swing, as Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix was released that same year.

The second factor is likely somewhat attributed to what’s changed in the time since 2007. Harry Potter is still incredibly popular as a franchise, but there tends to be divisiveness and pushback regarding Rowling and her personal views, and that does often come into play whenever a new Harry Potter project is announced.

The combination of those factors suggests that while other books may command major money in auctions, the record-setting auction of that original Moonstone copy of The Tales of Beedle the Bard will likely never be beaten.

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