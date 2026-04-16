IDW Sets a Blockbuster Summer Release Slate Featuring TMNT, Sonic, Godzilla, Hello Kitty, Horror and More (Exclusive)

Believe it or not, we’re halfway through April and while that means Spring is in full swing, it also means that summer is on the horizon. Summer is a great time for a lot of things — think vacation and especially exciting movie releases — but it’s also an incredible time of year for comics. This year, that’s especially true for IDW who is gearing up for their own massive blockbuster summer of releases and not only are we excited for some warm weather and great reads from the publisher, but we have an exclusive look at some of the biggest titles headed to shops this summer.

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This summer is going to be huge at IDW with major releases featuring the iconic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Sonic the Hedgehog, everyone’s favorite King of the Monsters Godzilla, Hello Kitty, Star Trek, and IDW’s new imprints, IDW Dark and IDW Crime. Not only has the publisher been crushing it across both original and licensed titles that have seen various books get reprints — including Event Horizon and Exorcism at Buckingham Palace — but sales have been up across their whole lineup. It makes the upcoming summer slate all the more exciting. There is a lot to get excited about so let’s take a look at the absolute wealth of action, adventure, thrills, and chills coming out from IDW this summer!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin – Training Day (Exclusive)

On sale July 15th with pre-orders due on June 8th, Writers Kevin Eastman and Tom Waltz along with artists the Escorza brothers and Ben Biship and colorist Luis Antonio Delgado bring us the 68-page one-shot Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin – Training Day. The issue delivers “the training mission you didn’t see! Michaelangelo only has a short time to get young Casey Marie Jones prepared for battle against Oroku Hiroto. How can the Last Ronin distill a lifetime’s worth of training and knowledge into one day? Read the epic tale of action and legacy too big to fit into the pages of the original book, written and drawn by the original Last Ronin team!”

We’re particularly excited about this one because it does give us that unseen mission and it’s from the original team. You can check out our exclusive variant cover for the title by Clayton Crain above and get just as excited as we are — it is the Turtles, after all! Good thing there’s even more TMNT to come this summer!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #300

The TMNT are hitting a major milestone this summer with issue #300! The 52-page issue will go on sale July 22nd with pre-orders due June 1st. Written by Gene Luen Yang, Tom Waltz, and Kevin Eastman with artists Freddie E. Williams II, Fero Pe, Ben Bates, Eric Talbot, Chris Allan, Frank Fosco, Jim Lawson, Dan Duncan, and featuring pinups from Sophie Campbell, this is going to be huge TMNT issue you won’t want to miss.

“Mutating the comics industry since their first issue debut in 1984, we are proud to shellebrate 300 issues of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles mainline series. It all began with four brothers and their master, alone against the world. A lot has changed, but the bond of Clan Hamato is, if anything, stronger than ever. They will need that strength to fight what is coming. A threat unlike anything they have ever faced before threatens to destroy the worlds of the living and the dead alike. Forty-one years and 300 issues have led to this, one of the biggest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles stories yet. The City That Never dies begins here.”

Fans will especially want to be excited for this issue because TMNT creator Kevin Eastman, along with superstar scribe Tom Waltz take timestress Renet through a tour of TMNT past with classic Turtles artists Ben Bates, Eric Talbot, Chris Allan, Frank Fosco, Jim Lawson, and Dan Duncan!

Sonic the Hedgehog X Godzilla #1 (Exclusive)

Do you love Sonic? Do you also love Godzilla? If so IDW has something truly epic for you arriving in comic shops on July 15th! From writer Nick Marino, artist Jack Lawrence, and colorist Reggie Graham it’s the crossover of truly massive proportions — and you can check out our exclusive page from the first issue for yourself above! “The Blue Blur’s battle with Dr. Eggman is upended by the arrival of two enormous monsters emerging from a humongous fissure in reality. The magnificent Mothra and the menacing Mechagodzilla carry their vicious battle into Sonic’s world, and its fate now hangs in the balance! Is Sonic, with the help of his loyal friends Amy and tails, fast enough to halt the city’s frantic destruction? And why is Eggman so happy about this whole big mess? Wait, is that Eggman now? How can he take over a solici— From the files of me, Dr. Eggman! That petulant blue pipsqueak is making my existence absolute torture again — interrupting my crucial research on the beasts from the dimensional fissure! I simply MUST unlock the secrets of these giant monsters and use them to create something…eggtastic.”

The Horror of Godzilla #1 (Exclusive)

Shifting gears from the epic Sonic x Godzilla crossover, things get nice and spooky with The Horror of Godzilla #1 headed into shops on July 29th with pre-orders due June 15th. From writers Ethan Parker and Griffin Sheridan and artist Tristan Jones comes a terrifying look at Godzilla’s first attack. “Tokyo, 1954. As the country begins to look towards its postwar future, two scientists start an experiment in the Pacific Ocean. It’s meant to change everything…and it will. Come now, reader, and bear witness to the incredible horror of the King of the Monsters. There are no heroes. There are no survivors. There is only the wrath of Godzilla.”

This standalone four-issue miniseries is a prequel to the Kai-Sei Era, but it’s perfect for fans of Godzilla: Minus One, Shin Godzilla, and Godzilla (1954). This comic puts readers on the ground during the kaiju’s first attack and readers will soon discover that they’ve never seen a Godzilla attack quite like this one before. You can check out our exclusive color cover for the issue from Tristian Jones above!

Sonic the Hedgehog: 35th Anniversary Special (Exclusive)

This summer is a big one for Sonic even beyond the Godzilla crossover with a big anniversary and we have the big exclusive! On sale July 8th with pre-orders due June 1st, Sonic the Hedgehog: 35th Anniversary Special comes from writer Iasmin Omar Ata and artist Thomas Rothlisberger. In the special, “Sonic, Tails, and Amy are stopping by Angel Island on a sunny day to visit Knuckles when a meteor streaks from the sky and crash-lands below them. While investigating the crash, they find that mysterious lush greenery has instantly sprouted up and around the crater, at the cost of the surrounding plants. But they aren’t the only ones who noticed the meteor’s fiery descent, and Dr. Eggman’s intentions for its mysterious power are far from noble… It’s a race against time (and an evil doctor) in this long-anticipated return to the world of Classic Sonic, just in time for its 35th anniversary!

Check out the exclusive covers above!

Star Trek: Red Shirts – Ghosts of the 21st Century #1

Writer Gerry Duggan may be best known for his work with Deadpool, but now he’s heading into the world of Star Trek for the very first time with Star Trek: Red Shirts – Ghost of the 21st Century! On sale July 22nd with pre-orders due June 15th, Duggan is joined by artist Scott Buoncristiano for an exciting new Star Trek series — and it’s already a great time to be a Trek fan who also love comics thanks to IDW’s other fantastic series!

“Revenge is a dish best served on time delay. From Gerry Duggan (Deadpool, X-Men: Fall of the House of X) comes the next Red Shirts bloodbath… On the Federation’s farthest frontier, red shirts don’t just die — they’re used. When conscripted security grunt Henry Deubert finds contraband hidden inside a fallen comrade’s body, he uncovers Section Null — a secret Starfleet directorate turning disposable red shirts into assets in a sprawling criminal conspiracy. Teaming up with lyna Taval, an Andorian officer with her own covert agenda, Deubert digs too deep… and becomes a target. Someone inside Starfleet Security is selling out the Federation. And once Deubert and Taval learn what red shirts are really for, there’s no going back.”

The Rocketeer: Infiltrator #1

The iconic Rocketeer is back! From writer Gabriel Hardman and artist Dean Kotz, The Rocketeer: Infiltrator #1 goes on sale July 8th with pre-orders due June 1st. Billed as the most dangerous Rocketeer story yet, “it’s the height of World War II and Betty is a Nazi collaborator! Or so we’re led to believe. As Allied planes mysteriously explode in midair across Europe, rumors of a Nazi superweapon compel the U.S. to send its fastest asset undercover: the Rocketeer! With Betty posing as a defecting American actress in a German motion picture, Cliff Secord, a.k.a. the Rocketeer, accompanies as her brother and manager. And since neither has experience in deep-cover work, the Allies send a handler to support them—a debonair MI6 agent who assumes the role of Betty’s co-star. The Rocketeer will need to maintain his cover, destroy a superweapon no Allied agent has actually seen, and keep Betty away from the handsome British secret agent with a penchant for beautiful women. it’s a lot for a reckless stunt pilot to handle!

Operation: Iron Coffin #1

Part of IDW Dark’s horror imprint, Operation: Iron Coffin comes from writer Kenny Porter and artist Tyrell Cannon. It goes on sale July 8th with pre-orders due June 1st and it might be one of the titles in this blockbuster summer we are most excited about because it asks the question: can Dracula find redemption… especially if he takes on Nazis?

“The recently resurrected Dracula, one of the world’s greatest monsters and most infamous vampires, is hell-bent on redemption. The mission he takes to make that redemption possible? Teaming up with British Allied forces during World War II. They’ll air-drop him onto a Nazi train containing a horde of soldiers, augmented villains, and a vampire plague that, if released, will create a new generation of vampire terrors. Dracula will have to battle his way through the train, confronting his past sins and facing off against the wicked Hazel and Ivy, who are calling the shots for the Nazis…and who have a vested interest in Dracula’s failures. The action horror book of the year is here, from critically acclaimed writer Kenny Porter (Superboy: Man of Tomorrow, DC Mech, TMNT 2025 Annual) and rising star artist Tyrell Cannon (Fantastic Four Fanfare).

Killer Influences #1

Another title on the darker side, the second series from the IDW Crime imprint arrives in July with Killer Influences #1. Written by Joey Esposito with art by Valeria Burzo, Killer Influences follows Melvin, a serial killer who is aspiring to be one of the most infamous to ever do it, a true American nightmare. His problem? He’s so efficient and methodical that he doesn’t have a brand. No one has connected his crimes — except for Kylie, an aspiring true crime influencer who is flailing at a small-town newspaper. When she come across Melvin’s crimes and reaches out to him…she figures out how she’s going to become a star. She will give Melvin the identity he needs to be the iconic killer he wants to be, while she follows his exploits on her channel and becomes famous. Kylie and Melvin make a pact that will make their dreams come true and destroy their lives in the process.

Hello Kitty And Friends: Hello World! #1 (Exclusive)

Closing out our exclusive roundup is something a little lighter and brighter than crime — it’s Hello Kitty! Arriving in stores August 12th with pre-orders due June 29th, Hello Kitty and Friends: Hello World #1 comes from writer Mariko Tamaki and artist Cody Lemieux. The start of a new partnership between IDW and Sanrio, check out our exclusive cover above and get excited for Hello Kitty’s big arrival to the world of comics!

“She’s here! Hello, world — it’s Hello Kitty! Welcome one and all to Hello Kitty and her friends’ first major swing into the comic book world. Everything is going well in Hello Kitty’s life: her friends are happy, her radio show is popular, and she even has the perfect gift to give! But all of that comes to a screeching halt when My Melody bursts in to reveal that her bow has gone missing! Suddenly, the iconic symbols of our favorite characters all start disappearing and it’s up to Hello Kitty to solve the case! But that’s not all — as friends start to suspect each other, our super detective must solve the mystery and keep everyone together! It’s a mess only Hello Kitty can solve! Join comic legend and multiple Eisner Award-winning author Mariko Tamaki (This One Summer, Detective Comics) and rising artist Cody Lemieux for the groundbreaking comics launch of the world’s sweetheart.

Particularly exciting for fans, Cover A comes polybagged with one of three exclusive collectible sticker sheets so unseal the surprise and start the chase to get all three to complete the set!

Of course, all of these titles are just the start of IDW’s blockbuster summer. Fans will want to pay close attention to what else is coming up, particularly fans of Star Trek. Up later this year there will be a 60th anniversary special as well as the all-new Star Trek ongoing series. And, for those who love a good crime mystery, we can exclusively tease that Behind the Trees Where Nobody Sees fans have a little something to look forward too as well.

What are you most excited about for IDW’s summer releases? What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!