Angel Has an Ace Up His Sleeve in Angel #3 Preview

BOOM! Studios’ Buffyverse continues to build momentum and now we’ve got your exclusive first look at the next issue of Angel. Angel #3 will pick up where fans left off in this week’s 2nd issue, which brought Angel to the same hospital that a certain lovable Fred finds herself in. Unfortunately, before they can actually meet there’s the whole thing of trying to survive a crazed girl trying to stab you to death, but luckily thanks to Lillith Angel is here to help with that. You can get your first look at the anticipated next issue on the following slides.

As you can see in the preview, this girl might be half Angel’s size, but whatever has taken over her packs a mean punch, sending him flying. Thankfully Angel has another ace up his sleeve, though it’s not really an ace so much as its a bag full of fire. Either way, it gets the job done.

Angel #3 is written by Bryan Edward Hill alongside writer and director Joss Whedon and drawn by Gleb Melnikov. The issue boasts a main cover by Dan Panosian and variant covers by Scott Buoncristiano and Ben Caldwell and you can check out the official description below.

“Meet Angel, a vampire cursed with a soul who has spent centuries protecting humanity from the monsters that lurk in the dark…including himself. Now, looking for redemption for the atrocities committed by the monster he was when he was first turned at the age of 18, Angel stumbles upon a shocking truth: one of the last vampires he sired is looking for a way to open a portal to a Hell dimension and the only person who can stop it is a certain Slayer from Sunnydale who he’s never met…but may now be his greatest

enemy.

Darkness has possessed another innocent…and Angel has no choice but to fight them. Tracking this evil to a psychiatric hospital, Angel must find a way to save the host of this deadly and elusive demon, or risk having yet another life on his conscience. Then, after rescuing one of the hospital’s patients, Fred Burkle, Angel may just have a new ally. But will she be able to help him . . . or is she the reason he’s battling this monster in the first place?”

Angel #3 hits comic stores on July 31st, and you can check out the new preview starting in the next slide.

Main Cover By Dan Panosian

Variant Cover By Scott Buoncristiano

Chaos And Fire

Packing A Punch

Ace Up The Sleeve

Surprise!

Down In Flames