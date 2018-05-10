Exclusive Preview: Animosity #14 Shows Nothing’s Deadlier Than A Father Betrayed

Sometimes the most dangerous enemy can come from within, and Jesse is caught in the middle.

Jessie is caught between her father-like guardian Sandor and Kyle, who feels Sandor’s gone off the deep end and is no longer the right person to protect her. While Kyle’s heart may be in the right place, his judgment is quite questionable, and he will hurt anyone who gets in his way.

As you can see in our exclusive preview of Animosity #14, that includes former friends like Zarza-Morra, and Jesse will not be happy when she finds out what Kyle did, and neither will Sandor.

Despite Kyle’s betrayal, Sandor is not going to stop until Jesse is safe, and he’ll do whatever it takes to get her back. That can’t be good for Kyle’s well being. You can check out the exclusive preview in the gallery.

If you’re not familiar with Animosity, writer Marguerite Bennett breaks it all down.

“Animosity is a story not of the end of the world, but of the start of a new one – a world where all the Animals, at once and with no conceivable explanation, one day wake up,” Bennett explained. “They gain human intelligence, the power of speech, the astonishment at the world around them – rage, horror, love, absurdity, hunger, and undeniable need for a purpose, for a reason to be alive. Everything changes. There has never been an apocalypse like this one.”

“Our story follows a Bloodhound and the little girl who used to be his owner, and who is now as good as his daughter, as he ushers her across a wild, savage, and strange new frontier of humans and animals alike, seeking to get her from the East Coast to the West, where a safe haven can be found. The story is funny, brutal, ridiculous, emotional, and, I hope, powerful,” Bennett said.

You can find more of our interview with Bennett here, and the official description for Animosity #14 can be found below.

ANIMOSITY #14 / $3.99 / 32 pages / Color / on sale 05.23.18

writer: Marguerite Bennett

artist: Rafael De Latorre

color: Rob Schwager

letters: Marshall Dillon

cover: Rafael De Latorre w/ Marcelo Maiolo

“Betrayal! Jesse is kidnapped by a traitor she trusted and loved. Sandor follows the bloody trail to the dreaded Walled City, where the remains of human civilization reign in terrible power—and attempt to rebuild the world for humans only.

From creator/writer Marguerite Bennett (INSEXTS, Bombshells and Batwoman) with artwork by Rafael De Latorre (SUPERZERO).”

Animosity #14 hits comic stores on May 23.