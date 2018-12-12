Preview: The Walls Fall In ‘Animosity’ #18

The walls are falling down in AfterShock’s Animosity, and we’ve got an exclusive new preview of Animosity #18.

The newest issue sees a full-scale war between animal and humans as Sandor and his friends attempt to rescue Jesse. That path is going to be far from easy, as armed soldiers and beaten down but not shattered walls stand in their way. That means there could very well be a few lives lost in the process. The good news is, even if they don’t survive, they aren’t going out without a fight, and are going to leave a few lives lost on the other side before they go.

That goes for Jesse as well. As you can see in the preview, Jessie is doing her part to take this city down from the inside. Some will underestimate her, but give her a shotgun and she will definitely make you regret it.

You can check out the full preview in the gallery and the official description can be found below.

Animosity #18 / $3.99 / 32 pages / Full Color / ON SALE 1/02/2019

Writer: Marguerite Bennett

Artist: Rafael De Latorre

Colorist: Rob Schwager

Letters: Marshall Dillon

Cover: Rafael De Latorre w/ Marcelo Maiolo

“What has been seen cannot be unseen. What has been known cannot be unknown. The survivors gaze upon a changed world of grief, rage, love, and remorse—a world where, win or lose, they will forfeit the blissful ignorance they once held dear.

From creator/writer Marguerite Bennett (INSEXTS, DC Comics Bombshells, Batwoman) with artwork by Rafael De Latorre (SUPERZERO).”

For those unfamiliar with Animosity, ComicBook.com had the chance to speak with Bennett about the premise of the series.

“Animosity is a story not of the end of the world, but of the start of a new one – a world where all the Animals, at once and with no conceivable explanation, one day wake up,” Bennett explained. “They gain human intelligence, the power of speech, the astonishment at the world around them – rage, horror, love, absurdity, hunger, and undeniable need for a purpose, for a reason to be alive. Everything changes. There has never been an apocalypse like this one.”

“Our story follows a Bloodhound and the little girl who used to be his owner, and who is now as good as his daughter, as he ushers her across a wild, savage, and strange new frontier of humans and animals alike, seeking to get her from the East Coast to the West, where a safe haven can be found. The story is funny, brutal, ridiculous, emotional, and, I hope, powerful,” Bennett said.

Animosity #18 hits comic stores on January 2nd, 2019.