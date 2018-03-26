Where to Start Reading About Every Superhero in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Avengers: Infinity War is on the horizon, and both of the incredible trailers released so far remind us just how many heroes will be in the movie. It’s a testament to both the long term plans of Marvel Studios and the wide array of characters found in superhero comics. One of the most difficult questions that fans of the movies face is where to find more of the characters they love. There are so many decades of comics packed with stories and creators that it can seem impossible to know where to start. Don’t fret; we’re here to help.

We have assembled a list of the best possible starting points for each of the major superheroes featured in Avengers: Infinity War. Some are origin stories and others take place deep in the hero’s career. In every case ,they are the very top pick we would hand to someone with little to no experience in comics looking to learn more about a particular character. Armed with the name of the hero and these stories, anyone should be able to enter their local comics store and find a great new read to fill the time until the new movie arrives.

Iron Man

Created by Don Heck, Jack Kirby, Stan Lee, and Larry Lieber

Where To Start: “Extremis” in Iron Man (vol. 4) #1-6

Written by Warren Ellis

Art by Adi Granov

This story helped to kick off a revitalization of Iron Man in comics that, along with the first movie, made him an A-list superhero again. Sci-fi writer extraordinaire Warren Ellis reimagines the armor as nanotechnology—pushing the series to the limits of technological imagination. It’s a fast paced and beautiful looking adventure that reaffirms Iron Man’s place as one of the great Marvel characters.

Hulk

Created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee

Where To Start: “Gray” in Hulk: Gray #1-6

Written by Jeph Loeb

Art by Tim Sale

This pair of creators have an entire series of mini-series retelling the origins of key Marvel heroes with an emphasis on a specific color. Their Hulk story pulls out everything that is great about the character. It is tragic and brutal and even romantic. Rather than focusing purely on the monster, they make it clear what the monster wants. That allows us to see both Banner and Hulk as heroes above all else.

Thor

Created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee

Where To Start: “The Mighty Avenger” in Thor: The Mighty Avenger #1-8

Written by Roger Langridge

Art by Chris Samnee

This short-lived series is another modern reimagining of a key Avenger’s origin. Thor’s beginnings are much more delightful though. Langridge and Samnee combine some thrilling early battles with Mr. Hyde, Frost Giants, and others with a romantic comedy between Thor and Jane Foster. It is a truly excellent all-ages tale that gets to all of the charm and awe that can be found in this wonderful mythos.

Captain America

Created by Joe Simon and Jack Kirby

Where To Start: “The Winter Soldier” in Captain America (vol. 5) #1-9, 11-14

Written by Ed Brubaker

Art by Steve Epting and Michael Lark

The inspiration for the second Captain America movie was a no-brainer pick for comics fans. These issues form the start of Brubaker’s already classic run on the character and dive deep into Cap’s history and the cloak-and-dagger elements of his mythos. It’s both a spy thriller and a tale of why this hero inspires us. The best part is that it functions on its own while laying the groundwork for an epic set of stories to come.

Black Widow

Created by Don Heck, Don Rico, and Stan Lee

Where To Start: “S.H.I.E.L.D.” in Black Widow (vol. 6) #1-6

Written by Mark Waid and Chris Samnee

Art by Chris Samnee

Black Widow has never had a long, ongoing series, but the most recent 12 issues from Samnee and Waid offer some of the best stories for the character ever. It’s a series of absolutely thrilling spy adventures filled with chases, sabotage, and mind games. The first volume introduces new villains and dives into Black Widow’s past, offering a perfect starting point for fans who want to learn more before the heroine’s first film.

Hawkeye

Created by Don Heck and Stan Lee

Where To Start: “My Life As A Weapon” in Hawkeye (vol. 4) #1-5

Written by Matt Fraction

Art by David Aja

This is the start of one of the most acclaimed Marvel comics of the 21st Century. It’s not hyperbole to call it truly great, and the first collection makes it clear why. Every issue offers all you need from a comic with mostly self-contained tales that slowly build on one another. The series contains plenty of action, but will have you rolling with laughter too. These stories of what Hawkeye does when he’s not being an Avenger are simply perfect.

Guardians of the Galaxy

Created by Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning

Where To Start: “Legacy” in Guardians of the Galaxy (vol. 2) #1-6

Written by Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning

Art by Paul Pelletier

There have been many, many iterations of the Guardians in comics, but this is where the inspiration for the films began. In the first few issues of the new series, a team of scrappy, space-faring underdogs are assembled to fight some very big battles. It’s fun, funny, and filled with incredible visuals. If you’re looking for where Star-Lord became Star-Lord, then this is the comic for you.

Ant-Man

Created by Jack Kirby, Stan Lee, and Larry Lieber

Where To Start: “Fantastic Faux” in FF (vol. 2) #1-8

Written by Matt Fraction and Lee Allred

Art by Michael Allred

When the Fantastic Four left Earth for a year, Scott Lang formed a team to fill in. This is the start of their story together, working as superheroes and leading a school of talented youngsters. Ant-Man is only one element of the team, but he’s every bit as charming as Paul Rudd in these pages. If you’re trying to figure out why the second person to wear the costume in comics has stuck around, this is the place to look.

Black Panther

Created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee

Where To Start: “A Nation Under Our Feet” in Black Panther (vol. 6) #1-12

Written by Ta-Nehisi Coates

Art by Brian Stelfreeze and Chris Sprouse

When Marvel Studios realized Black Panther was a hit in Captain America: Civil War, the comics side provided the best possible book to match that new popularity. This story of a civil war in Wakanda gets to the very heart of the character and updates a lot of key aspects. It’s from some of the greatest talents in superhero comics today and makes a great starting point for a series that’s still going.

Doctor Strange

Created by Steve Ditko and Stan Lee

Where To Start: “The Oath” in Doctor Strange: The Oath #1-5

Written by Brian K. Vaughan

Art by Marcos Martin

Many Doctor Strange stories can be convoluted, but this one offers a straightforward adventure that will pull at your heartstrings. Strange must seek out a panacea to save his dying friend Wong and encounters many interesting allies and enemies along the way. This gets to the core of what makes Strange a hero and a healer, while also digging into some interesting philosophical territory.

Spider-Man

Created by Steve Ditko and Stan Lee

Where To Start: “First Day” in Spidey #1-6

Written by Robbie Thompson

Art by Nick Bradshaw

The recent Spidey series worked to update the original adventures of Spider-Man in fun, digestible single issues. It offers a murderer’s row of Spidey’s amazing rogues gallery with some very fun art. If you’re looking to figure out who may show up in the next Spider-Man movie or simply see what the character’s high school days were like, this is the comic to get.

The Avengers

Created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee

Where To Start: “Ultron Unlimited” in Avengers (vol. 3) #19-23

Written by Kurt Busiek

Art by George Perez

We have to make an Avengers recommendation considering everyone in the movie are now going to be considered Avengers. This short story shows just how deadly a villain Ultron is in the comics, how great Avengers: Age of Ultron could have been, and how the team can overcome even the greatest obstacles. It’s a comic that ups the ante with each new issue and will leave you reeling by the end. There’s no better Avengers comic to start with than “Ultron Unlimited.”