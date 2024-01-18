Avengers: Twilight & G.I. Joe's Cobra Commander | ComicBook Nation's The Pull List:

The Pull List looks at Marvel's Avengers Twilight debut, as well as G.I. Joe's new Cobra Commander series in the expanding Energon Universe.

On this episode of ComicBook Nation's The Pull List, the crew breaks down the launch of Marvel's alternate timeline series Avengers: Twilight #1 as well as the debut of G.I. Joe's Cobra Commander #1. We then discuss the latest issue of Superman in rapid reviews before revealing our big comic recommendations for the week!

Avengers Twilight #1 Review

(Photo: MARVEL)

In his review of Avengers Twilight #1, ComicBook.com critic Christian Hoffer had the following to say:

Dystopian stories about the future are at their strongest when they either present a cautionary tale about society's present ills or use the crumbling trappings of the present to show the fundamental truths about its heroes. While Avengers: Twilight tries to do both, it doesn't do either particularly well, at least in part because of a lack of purpose presented in its pages. I think this comic has promise (and has a creative team that's certainly capable of telling a good superhero story), but this issue isn't a strong opening chapter for what's supposed to be a marquee limited series. Published by Marvel Comics On January 16, 2024 Written by Chip Zdarsky Art by Daniel Acuña Colors by Daniel Acuña Letters by Cory Petit G.I. Joe: Cobra Commander #1

Cobra Commander #1 Review

(Photo: Image Comics)

In his review of Cobra Commander #1, ComicBook Nation host Connor Casey said the following:

Cobra Commander #1 doesn't hit nearly as hard as Duke #1 managed to. They share certain traits – violent scenes that remind you this isn't targeted at kids... etc. But... It's not a great sign when the most intriguing aspect of the comic book is which Transformer Cobra Commander is messing with rather than anything he's doing by himself. If you're invested in the Energon Universe and its various books, Cobra Commander #1 won't waste your time. But of all the miniseries involved in the Energon Universe, it's the weakest start by far. Published by Image Comics On January 17, 2024 Written by Joshua Williamson Art by Andrea Milana Colors by Annalisa Leoni Letters by Rus Wooton Cover by Andrea Milana and Annalisa Leoni

