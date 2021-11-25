AWA Reveals All-New Latinx Superhero Series Primos

The Latinx community is getting some brand new superheroes thanks to AWA (Artists, Writers, & Artisans), and the new superhero comic series is titled Primos. Primos will debut in both Spanish and English on February 2nd, 2022, and is the creation of comedian, actor, writer, and producer Al Madrigal (The Daily Show, Morbius) and artist Carlo Barberi (Deadpool, X-Men: Milestones, Spider-Geddon). Primos revolves around three distant cousins who are bound by their ancient spacefaring Mayan lineage to King Janaab. They have one purpose above all else, and that is to save the world as we know it. They are the Primos, and in the official announcement, AWA’s Chief Creative Officer Axel Alonso said they are kind of like the Latinx Guardians of the Galaxy.

“Al and I have been wanting to work on a project together for some time where we could share our Mexican heritage with a broad audience and create the ultimate Latinx heroes for the 21st Century. PRIMOS is the Latinx Guardians of the Galaxy; they squabble with each other, they assemble as a team, and ultimately save the universe,” Alonso said.

“The lack of Mexican representation in the superhero genre is surprising to say the least.Everyone, including Latinos, should be able to see heroic but flawed, badass versions of themselves represented in media,” Madrigal said. “I couldn’t be happier to work on PRIMOS with three formidable Mexicans: Carlo Barberi, an incredible artist, along with my friends Felipe Flores and Axel Alonso.”

You can check out some of the covers for Primos #1 above and below, and you can find the official description for Primos’ debut issue below.

PRIMOS #1

Writer: Al Madrigal

Artist: Carlo Barberi

Release Date: February 2, 2022

Pre-Order Deadline: January 10, 2022

“The ultimate Latinx heroes for the 21st Century are here!Centuries ago, two Mayan brothers constructed a spacecraft that sent them hurtling into outer space.Returned to Earth only to find their culture and civilization destroyed, one of the brothers vows revenge and seeks to decimate the planet with intergalactic technology gathered on his travels.To prevent this, his sibling creates a contingency plan that activates the world’s protectors – three descendants of their own family who have been granted great power.Now, the fate of the universe lies in the hands of three cousins scattered throughout Central and North America who have never even met.”

Primos #1 will hit comic stores and digital storefronts with both Spanish and English versions on February 2nd, 2022.

