"I am vengeance. I am the night. I am Batman!" With those words, Kevin Conroy's caped crusader cemented himself as the definitive Dark Knight of the '90s in Batman: The Animated Series. On September 5th — 31 years after the acclaimed animated series debuted on television — the adventures continue in The Batman Adventures Omnibus. The massive 1200-page omnibus edition collects the complete original run of The Batman Adventures, the 1995 comic book tie-in based on the hit TV series, and the Batman: Mask of the Phantasm comic book adaptation just in time for the animated movie's 30th anniversary.

According to DC Comics, The Batman Adventures Omnibus collects the entire comics run of the animated Dark Knight from The Batman Adventures #1-36, The Batman Adventures Annual #1-2, the Eisner Award-winning issues The Batman Adventures Holiday Special #1 and The Batman Adventures: Mad Love #1, a story from Batman: Black & White #1, and the never-before-reprinted comic book adaptation of Batman: Mask of the Phantasm. The omnibus includes a new introduction by writer Kelley Puckett and a foreword by editor Scott Peterson.

The official description: "Debuting in 1992, Batman: The Animated Series achieved a near-impossible feat by integrating the dark and mature themes of the Tim Burton Batman films into a kid-friendly cartoon. The show garnered critical acclaim during its three-year run, winning four Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Animated Program. The Batman Adventures brought the exploits of the television show back to the comic pages where the Caped Crusader originated. Within these issues, writer Kelley Puckett and artist Mike Parobeck — together with animated series creators Paul Dini and Bruce Timm — explored the lives of the Dark Knight and his supporting cast in greater depth. Breakout character Harley Quinn even made her comics debut in The Batman Adventures #12, and The New Batman Adventures episode "Mad Love" was adapted from a one-shot special by Dini and Timm."

Batman: The Animated Series spawned the DC Animated Universe — the shared continuity of Superman: The Animated Series, Justice League, Batman Beyond, and Justice League Unlimited — and ended its original run after 85 episodes in 1995. In 1997, the series continued with another 24 episodes as The New Batman Adventures, featuring Gotham City's crime-fighting team of Batman, the Tim Drake Robin (Mathew Valencia), Batgirl (Tara Strong), and Nightwing (Loren Lester).

The Batman Adventures Omnibus Vol. 1 is on sale September 5th from DC Comics.