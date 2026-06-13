Batman and Superman Are Teaming Up With Weird Al In DC’s Wildest World’s Finest Ever

Superheroes, at the end of the day, are incredibly popular figures. Superman has been a cultural icon for nearly the entire length of his existence, and it’s hard to imagine someone not at least knowing something about Batman through cultural osmosis. Superheroes have been a defining feature of fiction for nearly ninety years now, and they’ve pushed enough boundaries to become true public figures. Heck, Superman’s first death made national news. Of course, it’s only natural that celebrities work together to create something bigger than either individual could on their own, and that’s exactly what’s happening here today.

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Fictional and real-world celebrities are meeting for an adventure that promises to be positively insane, wacky, and, above all else, weird. Comic book titans Batman and Superman are set to team up with musical legend Weird Al Yankovic in a brand-new one-shot called Batman/Superman/Weird Al: World’s Weirdest. The world’s finest heroes will meet one of our world’s finest parody musicians, and neither world will ever be the same again after this comic hits store shelves. After all, once you’ve hit the peak of comic books, where do you go?

A Weird Comic That Will Leave Us All Wanting More

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

This one-shot, written by legend Mark Waid and penciled by the amazing Dan Schoening, will bring DC’s top two heroes into contact with Weird Al himself, who provided “vibes” for the story. A plague hits the 5th Dimension, turning the once bright, nonsensical world of pure imagination into a place as bland and ordinary as a beige office building. Mister Mxyzptlk tries to get Superman’s help, only for the plague to infect Earth. With the very essence of creativity on the line, the World’s Finest know that they need an expert. And who is a better expert on making the drab into the dramatic and fantastic than Weird Al himself? This superheroic trio will join forces to breathe life back into our souls, if the plague doesn’t get them first.

This is far from Weird Al’s first comic book appearance. He previously guest-edited an issue of MAD Magazine, and has more recently brightened up local comic shops with celebrity guest variant covers for Bizarro: Year None #1 and Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #50. That last issue was clearly to get us all primed for the strangest team-up of the decade thus far, and I don’t see any other team even holding a candle to the wacky, wonderful adventure that the World’s Weirdest are going to have. Weird Al already knows how to turn any song into a fantastic parody, and now he’s going to turn an ordinary comic into an adventure that nobody is soon to forget.

Batman/Superman/Weird Al: World’s Weirdest hits store shelves on September 2! Be sure to check out the incredible variant covers, alongside all the amazing art.

Main Cover by Dan Schoening

Variant Cover by Riley Rossmo

Variant Cover by Jerry Gaylord

Foil Variant Cover by Dan Schoening

Variant Cover by Mark Spears

What’s your dream superhero/celebrity team-up? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!