Batman: Dark Age New Series Preview Released by DC

The story of Batman has become one of the biggest fables in modern popular culture, as fans know quite a lot of the beats of his origin story. Thanks to a new series published by DC this week, the early adventures of the Dark Knight will be told like never before. This week brings the arrival of Batman: Dark Age #1, a new miniseries from writer Mark Russell and artist Mike Allred.

Spinning out of the concept of Russell and Allred's recent Superman: Space Age miniseries, Dark Age promises to recount Batman's origin amid the backdrop of real-world historical events.

What Is Batman: Dark Age About?

In Batman: Dark Age, meet Bruce Wayne, Gotham's favorite delinquent son. In an origin story like no other, witness the boy become a dark knight shaped by a city in turmoil as it marches towards its prophesied doom. Set against the backdrop of actual historical events, [in Batman: Dark Age] Gotham comes alive, filled with the iconic characters who've loved and hated Batman over the years like you've never seen them before.

Spinning out of the Eisner-nominated Superman: Space Age, Mark Russell and Mike Allred return to give audiences a look at Batman as a figure in American history fighting for justice in a world gone mad.

"It's the most realistic depiction of Batman that I'm aware of," Allred explained in a recent interview with ScreenRant. "Same with Superman, where we have real life historical events integrated into the story. So hopefully that makes it more relatable and realistic — but at the same time do everything that the comic book art form is good at. You know, the pop art aspect of it: the electric, in-your-face, colorful, can't-wait-to-see-what's-on-the-next-page kind of thing.

Keep scrolling for the latest look at Batman: Dark Age #1, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!