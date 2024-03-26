Batman: Dark Age New Series Preview Released by DC
Mark Russell and Mike Allred's new series debuts this week.
The story of Batman has become one of the biggest fables in modern popular culture, as fans know quite a lot of the beats of his origin story. Thanks to a new series published by DC this week, the early adventures of the Dark Knight will be told like never before. This week brings the arrival of Batman: Dark Age #1, a new miniseries from writer Mark Russell and artist Mike Allred.
Spinning out of the concept of Russell and Allred's recent Superman: Space Age miniseries, Dark Age promises to recount Batman's origin amid the backdrop of real-world historical events.
What Is Batman: Dark Age About?
In Batman: Dark Age, meet Bruce Wayne, Gotham's favorite delinquent son. In an origin story like no other, witness the boy become a dark knight shaped by a city in turmoil as it marches towards its prophesied doom. Set against the backdrop of actual historical events, [in Batman: Dark Age] Gotham comes alive, filled with the iconic characters who've loved and hated Batman over the years like you've never seen them before.
Spinning out of the Eisner-nominated Superman: Space Age, Mark Russell and Mike Allred return to give audiences a look at Batman as a figure in American history fighting for justice in a world gone mad.
"It's the most realistic depiction of Batman that I'm aware of," Allred explained in a recent interview with ScreenRant. "Same with Superman, where we have real life historical events integrated into the story. So hopefully that makes it more relatable and realistic — but at the same time do everything that the comic book art form is good at. You know, the pop art aspect of it: the electric, in-your-face, colorful, can't-wait-to-see-what's-on-the-next-page kind of thing.
