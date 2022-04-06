DC Announces Superman: Space Age From Mark Russell and Michael Allred

Mark Russell, writer of DC’s critically-acclaimed run on The Flintstones, will team with iZombie co-creator Michael Allred on a new miniseries set in the days leading up to the end of DC’s original multiverse during Crisis on Infinite Earths, and featuring a stylized look at Superman. Titled Superman: Space Age, the story will launch in July and publish every two months. This marks the second official outing for Russell with Superman (after a story in the Future State event), but he also has Second Coming, a creator-owned comic where Jesus teams up with a Superman analog.

Given the very “pre-Crisis look of Allred’s art, he feels like a perfect fit for the series. There aren’t a ton of details just yet about what the story will entail, but the high concept and the creative team screams “prestige.”

“This is a dream project for me,” said Mark Russell in a statement. “Not only because I get to work with a genius like Mike Allred, but because I’ve always found Superman such a philosophically fascinating character, one which forces us to ask how different would the world be if we chose to be our best selves?”

“SUPER pumped to finally reveal what we’ve been working on in secret for so long,” Allred added. “Easily my biggest project for DC yet. Working with Mark Russell and his brilliant script has been a blast! Packed with head-spinning iconography, top tier characters, twists, thrills, and chills, resulting in a powerful instant classic epic! It’s been simultaneously intimidating and inspiring to meet the challenge of illustrating this phenomenal project!

You can see how Dc describes the series, along with the official solicitation text, below:

Meet Clark Kent, a young reporter who just learned that the world will soon come to an end (Crisis on Infinite Earths) and there is nothing he can do to save it. Sounds like a job for his alter ego…Superman! Superman: Space Age from critically acclaimed writer Mark Russell (One-Star Squadron and The Flintstones) and Eisner-winner artist Mike Allred (Silver Surfer and Bowie: Stardust, Rayguns & Moonage Daydreams) will be available in comic shops on July 26, 2022.

After years of standing idle, the young man from Krypton defies the wishes of his fathers to come out to the world as the first superhero of the Space Age. As each decade passes and each new danger emerges, he wonders if this is the one that will kill him and everyone he loves. Superman realizes that even good intentions are not without their backlash as the world around him transforms into a place as determined to destroy itself as he is to save it.

Uniting the critically acclaimed writer Mark Russell and Eisner-winner Mike Allred for the first time, this series promises fans an unforgettable journey through U.S. history and culture starring our beloved characters.

The first of three issues will be available at local comic book stores on July 26, with a new issue coming out every two months. SUPERMAN: SPACE AGE #1 features a main cover by Mike Allred, open to order variant cover by Steve Rude, a 1:25 variant cover by Nick Derington and a 1:50 variant cover by Mike Allred.

SUPERMAN: SPACE AGE #1

Written by MARK RUSSELL

Art and cover by MIKE ALLRED

Variant cover by STEVE RUDE

1:25 variant cover by NICK DERINGTON

1:50 variant cover by MIKE ALLRED

$9.99 US | 80 pages | 1 of 3 | Prestige

ON SALE 7/26/22