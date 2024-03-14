The Brave and the Bold: DC's Batman Reboot Gets a New Update

James Gunn and Peter Safran's forthcoming DC Universe will be putting a new stamp on the Batman mythos, with the help of the forthcoming theatrical film The Brave and the Bold, Updates surrounding the new big-screen Batman reboot have been few and far between, especially amid last year's Hollywood strikes, but that hasn't stopped fans from speculating at length about the film. A new report from The Hollywood Reporter could provide a small detail about work on The Brave and the Bold, especially concerning its current director, The Flash's Andy Muschietti. The report announces Nocturna, a new horror label that Andy and his sister and producing partner Barbara Muschietti are setting up at Skydance. The report states that although the Muschiettis "are developing a Batman movie called The Brave and the Bold at DC Studios, the duo have not yet committed to their next feature."

While there's no telling what the future holds for The Brave and the Bold, this new information does suggest some interesting possibilities. With The Batman Part II recently confirmed to be delayed to October of 2026, that could mean that The Brave and the Bold might not release until 2027 or later, in order to give breathing room to both movies. This means that there's a chance that Muschietti could have time to direct another movie before The Brave and the Bold, if it doesn't end up being his next project. It's also not entirely out of the realm of possibility that the film might ultimately get a new director, if Muschietti's scheduling and DC Studios' plans end up changing. While Muschietti was first attached to the film in June of 2023, days before The Flash's rocky theatrical debut, it was subsequently reported that he had "no formal commitment" to the film amid last year's Writers Guild of America strike, and that he was prioritizing the It prequel series Welcome to Derry once the strikes were over.

What Is The Brave and the Bold About?

The Brave and the Bold is confirmed to star Bruce Wayne / Batman and Damian Wayne / Robin, with Gunn and Safran teasing that the film might feature other characters from the larger "Bat-family."

"This is the introduction of the DCU's Batman..." Gunn explained to reporters in January of this year. "This is the story of Damian Wayne, who is Batman's actual son who we didn't know existed for the first eight to 10 years of his life. He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He's a little son of a bitch. He's my favorite Robin. It's based on the Grant Morrison comic book's run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs, and we are putting that all together right now."

"And this is obviously a feature film, and it's going to feature other members of the extended 'Bat-family', just because we feel like they've been left out of the Batman stories in the theater for far too long," Safran added.

