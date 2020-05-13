Batman to Display a New Ability in Batman: Three Jokers

✖

Batman is always looking for new ways to enhance not only his gadgets and gear but also his costume, and somehow the Dark Knight has discovered yet another use for his trademark symbol in a new preview for the hotly anticipated Batman: Three Jokers. The series from writer Geoff Johns, artist Jason Fabok, and colorist Brad Anderson will have Batman, Batgirl, and Red Hood teaming up to follow the trail of the Joker, and as you can see in the art below, he's leaving a not so subtle trail. The three find one of his lairs (complete with Joker fish in a tank), and that's where we also see Batman use the Bat-Symbol on his chest as a flashlight. The Bat-Symbol illuminates brightly and seems to result in Barbara saying something to Jason, though we don't know what yet.

This seems like the first time the Bat-Symbol on his chest has been used this way, but it also feels like something that should've been used a lot more over the years. I mean, he already has the Bat-Signal, so why wouldn't he put a light in just about every symbol he has? Makes a lot of sense, and we imagine the other members of the Bat-Family will soon want the same upgrade.

You can see the Bat-Spotlight in action below (not an official name, but as good as I can come up with at the moment).

Batman: Three Jokes was originally scheduled to hit in June, but things have been shifted around as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. DC revealed yesterday that the series would instead kick off on Tuesday, August 25th, a move made so that more stores could be part of the book's release.

(Photo: DC Comics)

“As more stores are finding ways to operate and service their customers, our release schedule is under constant review,” said SVP and Editor-In-Chief Bob Harras. “From placing orders to on sale, moving Batman: Three Jokers to August will enable more stores to order and sell this incredible story that Geoff and Jason have crafted.”

As for the series itself, it focuses on the three people that have the deepest scars from the Joker, and they will be exploring that trauma and pain as they try and solve the mystery in front of them.

“It goes back to the beginning when Batman first encountered the Joker, but it’s also The Killing Joke and A Death in the Family that speak to the book and that we’re building off emotionally,” Johns said in an EW.com interview. “Barbara and Jason have gone through so much, as has Bruce, and it’s really focused on healing, on scars and wounds and what that does to somebody. If you suffer some trauma, you don’t just get over with it and move on with your life, it changes who you are. Sometimes it changes you for the better, sometimes it changes you for the worse. You can heal right, and you can heal wrong. That’s really what the book’s about: Healing right, healing wrong, and surviving.”

You can find the official description for Batman: Three Jokers below.

"30 years after The Killing Joke changed comics forever, Batman: Three Jokers re-examines the myth of who, or what, is the Joker and what is at the heart of his ongoing battle with Batman. New York Times bestselling writer Geoff Johns and Eisner award winning artist Jason Fabok reunite to tell the ultimate story of Batman and The Joker!

After years of anticipation, the epic story is finally here: find out why there are three Jokers, and what that means for the decades-long battle between the Dark Knight and the Clown Prince of Crime. In this powerful, emotional story Batman, Batgirl and Red Hood—all past victims of the Joker—work together to solve a mystery unlike anything they've ever faced before!"

What do you think of Batman's new gadget? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things comics!

