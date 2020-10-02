Batman Joker War Brings Back Two Batgirls

✖

We've had several different people occupying the Batgirl mantle over the years, those in recent years Barbara Gordon has been back in the saddle. Fans were over the moon when DC brought Gordon back to the Batgirl role, but that doesn't mean fans wouldn't love to see some of those former Batgirls return in some way. For those who read Batman: The Joker War Zone, it seems DC was thinking the same thing, and by issue's end we receive a tease of two former Batgirls making their long-awaited return to action. Obviously spoilers incoming for Batman: The Joker War Zone so if you haven't read the issue you've been warned.

The issue takes place during the current events of Joker War, which has Gotham plunged into chaos. All the members of the Bat-family are out in the city attempting to save lives and take down Joker's various factions around the city, and that includes Spoiler (Stephanie Brown) and Orphan (Cassandra Cain). Both heroes are out in the city attempting to stem the tide, but they are also in search for the spare Bat-signal, as the most recent one was shattered.

They feel the city needs a symbol to unite under, and once they do find the signal it has seen better days. They then reveal that the signal wasn't just for the people of the city but was also for them. Things then shift to the Belfry where Cassandra says she has an idea.

We then see both talking atop the roof. "Are we sure we want to do this? We didn't exactly get permission," Brown says. "Should we wait? No one gave Batman permission. You're right. Gotham needs to see our symbol."

We then see both heroes in new costumes, which are new and improved versions of their classic Batgirl looks. Cassandra is back in the all-black and full mask suit she previously had, while Stephanie is in a look similar to her Batgirl days, featuring the purple and black look, though there is less yellow this time around.

They both have Bat-symbols emblazoned on their suits, so it seems both are officially Batgirls again, though we'll have to wait and see how it all plays out. You can check out the spoiler image above.

Batman: The Joker War Zone is written by Sam Johns, John Ridley, James Tynion IV, and Joshua Williamson and is drawn by Laura Braga, Olivier Coipel, Darko Lafuente, Guillem March, James Stokoe, and Ashley A. Woods. The book features inks by Laura Braga, Olivier Coipel, Darko Lafuente, Guillem March, James Stokoe, and Ashley A. Woods, and features colors by Hi-Fi, Antonio Fabela, Matt Hollingsworth, Tomeu Morey, and James Stokoe.

"Gotham City is a battleground as The Joker takes over the Wayne fortune and wages a street war against the Dark Knight and his allies! Enter the "war zone" with short stories featuring characters like Cassandra Cain, Stephanie Brown, and Luke Fox and see how they're fighting back in a city under siege! Also, the brutal full debut of the mysterious new anti-hero known as Clownhunter!"

Batman: The Joker War Zone is in comic stores now.

