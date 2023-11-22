Batman: Off-World #1 Review: Formulaic Story In Outstanding Style

To say that Batman stories could use something fresh and at least a little out there is an understatement given that many recent stories in the core Batman line of comics have been less than engaging. There is only so much one can do with the Dark Knight and Gotham. And it is with that in mind that Batman: Off World #1 arrives. Written by Jason Aaron with art by Doug Mahnke and Jaime Mendoza and colors by David Baron, the comic book feels both like a very Batman spin on Superman's recent Warworld adventure and a wild take on a Justice League style adventure—those frequently see more out-of-this-world type tales for Batman—but with a fresh twist that makes the story all the more engaging and just a bit more human.

The story, in a sense, centers around that twist: Batman: Off World #1 takes place very early in the vigilante's career, just a year into his efforts and as a result sees Batman out of his depth when confronted by an alien enforcer for the mob boss he's currently chasing. It's Batman's inexperience and, in a sense, optimism, that leads him to head off world on an experimental craft to fight aliens, something that has unexpected consequences when he's kidnapped by slavers in another galaxy.

What works about this comic book is just how weird it is. While Batman fans know the character has a long history filled with some truly bonkers adventures, there's something about it being Batman in the hands of slavers that feels so wildly out of place as to be fascinating. It also opens up the door for the story to be as unserious as possible, providing space for Aaron to explore the more ludicrous aspects of not only the character, but the larger landscape of DC's rather fantastic overall universe in a way that Earth-bound and "gritty" Gotham stories simply don't make room for. There's also the vulnerability of Batman given his inexperience that makes the story easier to invest in. This is not the World's Greatest Detective who never fails. This is a character still growing into that role.

Unfortunately, it's the growing-into-the-role aspect of things that doesn't quite land in this issue. Granted, with this being a first issue, there's room to grow and space has clearly been provided for that, but there's a lot of flash to this issue that leaves things light on characterization. For fans who have been following Aaron's work at Marvel—specifically his Avengers run—the issue will feel familiar in how formulaic it is. If you like that approach, it works, but it does seem to lack something keeping this comic from rising to greatness and settling for good. Artwise, however, this is a fantastic comic book at every turn. There's beautiful action, bold colors, and deft details that make the issue a visual feast.

This is a very promising start to a story. While there are elements that feel at times too familiar—the similarities to Superman's Warworld story, the formulaic nature of Aaron's storytelling—and the lack of depth at times feels a bit like style over substance, the comic book is a fun read and certainly unlike anything occurring in contemporaneous Batman comics. It's entertaining and has obvious room to grow and, if nothing else, the art is out of this world – pun intended.

