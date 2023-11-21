The Weekly Pull: Sensational She-Hulk, Batman: Off-World, The Holy Roller, and more

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, The Sensational She-Hulk's second issue, Batman goes off-world with Jason Aaron, and Andy Samberg comes to comics with The Holy Roller. Plus, Boom collects The Complete Klaus for the Holidays, a new series from DSTLRY, and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Aquaman: Andromeda (Photo: Christian Ward, DC) Written by Ram V

Art by Christian Ward

Letters by Aditya Biikar

Aquaman: Andromeda (Photo: Christian Ward, DC) Written by Ram V
Art by Christian Ward
Letters by Aditya Biikar
Published by DC These days, I'm lucky enough to have a local library with a stellar comics collection that offers memberships to digital lending services like Hoopla and Libby. That, combined with the prevalence of subscription services like Marvel Unlimited and DC Universe Infinite, makes it easy to try out new comics digitally for free or cheap without having to clutter up my limited living space with flimsy trade paperbacks or battered back issues. In other words, there's a much higher threshold for entry onto my bookshelf these days than there once was. I wanted to put that out there so that it means something when I saw that I've made a point of regularly purchasing DC Black Label's oversized hardcover collections of their prestige format miniseries, even the ones I've read previously. Aquaman: Andromeda, which I have already read, will be the next addition to my shelf. Written by Ram V, one of the breakout creators of the past few years, and featuring artwork from Christian Ward, who established himself as one of comics' premier artists years ago, Aquaman: Andromeda puts a thoughtful, otherworldly spin on DC's King of Atlantis like I've never seen done before, drawing a comparison between his connection to the deep sea and a strange artifact from deep space that lands in the ocean. Through V's writing and Ward's loose, impressionistic artwork and surreal colors, we grasp how he and this interstellar device must seem equally strange and otherworldy to the human caught between them. Aquaman: Andromeda is a book worth reading now, and that I'd wager will stand the test of time in years to come. -- Jamie Lovett

Batman: Off-World #1 (Photo: Doug Mahnke, David Baron, DC) Written by Jason Aaron

Art by Doug Mahnke

Inks by Jaime Mendoza

Colors by David Baron

Letters by Troy Peteri

Batman: Off-World #1 (Photo: Doug Mahnke, David Baron, DC) Written by Jason Aaron
Art by Doug Mahnke
Inks by Jaime Mendoza
Colors by David Baron
Letters by Troy Peteri
Published by DC Jason Aaron jumping ship from Marvel to DC feels like a big deal, even if DC isn't advertising it that way (perhaps a little gun-shy after the overblown "Bendis Is Coming!" campaign of 2018). He'll become the main attraction of Action Comics' "Superman Superstars" initiative in 2024. Leading up to that, he's going through the right of passage of writing The Dark Knight with Batman: Off-World, a six-issue limited series that takes Bruce Wayne out of the shadows of Gotham City, where he is most comfortable and into the vast blackness of outer space. It's hardly the first time that the Caped Crusader has gone on an interstellar adventure (Batman: Universe, written by none other than Brian Michael Bendis, had a similar premise and remains one of my favorite recent Batman stories), but one expects Aaron to lean into that blend of grandiosity and pulp that is his signature style, or maybe the ramped-to-eleven ridiculousness that characterized much of his Avengers run. Equally exciting is artist Doug Mahnke's involvement, one of DC's top talents and someone who knows how to make the out-there feel grounded and believable. I'm a little disappointed that this isn't a DC Black Label title, which would indicate Aaron and Mahnke going to greater extremes with their take on Batman, but I'm still looking forward to seeing what their brand of Bat has to offer. -- Jamie Lovett

The Complete Klaus (Photo: Dan Mora, Boom Studios) Written by Grant Morrison

Art by Dan Mora

Letters by Ed Dukeshire

The Complete Klaus (Photo: Dan Mora, Boom Studios) Written by Grant Morrison
Art by Dan Mora
Letters by Ed Dukeshire
Published by Boom Studios Tis the season, and Boom Studios is giving comic book fans the perfect present with The Complete Klaus. Grant Morrison had (another) stroke of genius when they chose to reimagine Santa Claus' mythology through the lens of the superhero genre. After all, what else would you call a mythical being who dresses up in a color-coded costume to bring joy to others but keeps his private life shrouded from the public eye? Perhaps the greatest gift Klaus has ever given us is Dan Mora. Thanks to Morrison's involvement, Klaus got a lot of eyes on Mora's work, giving him his well-deserved breakout moment that has made him one of the industry's most in-demand artists. It is a shame that the tradition of getting a new Klaus one-shot every Holiday season has ended, and no re-release will fill the void. However, The Complete Klaus at least assembles everything Morrison and Mora have published to date into its proper order, meaning we fans who re-read it yearly won't have to double-check an online reading order when we can't remember if Klaus and the Crisis in Xmasville comes before or after Klaus and The Crying Snowman. Whether you're a new or established fan, The Complete Klaus is a must-read holiday treat. -- Jamie Lovett

Darkling #1 (Photo: Maria Sanapo) Written by Sarah Kuhn

Art by Carola Borelli

Colors by Ellie Wright

Letters by Jack Morelli

Darkling #1 (Photo: Maria Sanapo) Written by Sarah Kuhn
Art by Carola Borelli
Colors by Ellie Wright
Letters by Jack Morelli
Published by Archie Comics I'm always a sucker for Golden Age characters being brought out of comics purgatory, so I'm intrigued by the concept of Darla Lang / Darkling joining that list. This new reboot one-shot reintroduces Darla in a mystical, Dark Academia context, and I'm very excited to see what that entails. With writer Sarah Kuhn (who brought to life excellent origin stories for Cassandra Cain and Lois Lane over in DC's YA graphic novels) and artist Carola Borelli at the home, this is sure to be magical. — Jenna Anderson

The Holy Roller #1 (Photo: Roland Boschi, Image Comics) Written by Rick Remender, Joe Trohman, and Andy Samberg

Art by Roland Boschi

Colors by Moreno Dinisio

Letters by Rus Wooton

The Holy Roller #1 (Photo: Roland Boschi, Image Comics) Written by Rick Remender, Joe Trohman, and Andy Samberg
Art by Roland Boschi
Colors by Moreno Dinisio
Letters by Rus Wooton
Published by Image Comics Every individual element of Holy Roller would be enough to hook me — the comics' debut of both beloved actor Andy Samberg and Fall Out Boy guitarist Joe Trohman, the concept of a bowling-themed vigilante, and the excellent character design from Roland Boschi. When you combine that all together, this debut issue becomes an absolute must-read for me. This has the makings of something truly gonzo, and here's hoping that it'll appeal to comic diehards and newcomers alike. — Jenna Anderson

Kaya: Book Two (Photo: Wes Craig, Image Comics) Written by Wes Craig

Art by Wes Craig

Colors by Jason Wordie

Letters by Tom Napolitano

Kaya: Book Two (Photo: Wes Craig, Image Comics) Written by Wes Craig
Art by Wes Craig
Colors by Jason Wordie
Letters by Tom Napolitano
Published by Image Comics Each new volume of Kaya is a gift well suited to the libraries of discerning comics critics and avid young readers alike, and the arrival of volume 2 makes for a perfect two-part Christmas gift introducing comics readers of all stripes to this outstanding new series. Kaya vol. 2 builds upon the colorfully varied post-apocalyptic landscape introduced in the series' first story. Tribes of Lizard Riders, malevolent mechanized overlords, and twisted creatures from radioactive lands all converge in a thrilling journey that reveals more about this fantastical setting and the many compelling characters traveling through it. Wes Craig's depiction of this place and its many peoples is nothing short of outstanding. Action sequences are absolutely thrilling as they combine the tense pacing of Deadly Class with bizarre concepts, and the Wastelands encountered in this volume increase the stakes dramatically. Amidst so much madness, Kaya and her closest companions remain a grounded cohort easy for readers to invest in. Their world may be very different, but their need for survival and belonging are undoubtedly relatable, especially as Kaya is compelled to forego easy solutions to focus on her own family. The second volume of Kaya affirms the series' position as one of the best creator-owned ongoings in all of comics today and provides a perfect collection for readers to share with those who haven't discovered it yet. -- Chase Magnett

The Sensational She-Hulk #2 (Photo: Jen Bartel, Marvel Comics) Written by Rainbow Rowell, Bobby Wilson

Art by Andres Genolet, David Cutler

Colors by Dee Cunniffe

Letters by Joe Caramagna

The Sensational She-Hulk #2 (Photo: Jen Bartel, Marvel Comics) Written by Rainbow Rowell, Bobby Wilson
Art by Andres Genolet, David Cutler
Colors by Dee Cunniffe
Letters by Joe Caramagna
Published by Marvel Comics Last month's Sensational She-Hulk #1 was a perfect jumping-on point to an already-excellent She-Hulk run — and it's safe to assume that this week's continuation will further up the ante. I could read hundreds of issues of Rainbow Rowell and company's take on the life of Jen Walters, and with a very different version of Bruce Banner and a reintroduced Wyatt Wingfoot in the wings, this issue has the potential to be genuinely awesome. — Jenna Anderson