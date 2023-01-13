Batman/Spawn: The Deluxe Edition Cover Revealed (Exclusive)

DC is releasing a deluxe edition of the highly-anticipated Batman/Spawn crossover. The two iconic heroes reunited last year for Batman/Spawn #1 by legendary creators Todd McFarlane and Greg Capullo, two individuals who are very familiar with those characters. Of course, Todd McFarlane created Spawn after leaving Marvel and helping form Image Comics, while Greg Capullo collaborated with Scott Snyder and McFarlane on multi-year, fan-favorite runs on both Batman and Spawn, respectively. Batman/Spawn was officially announced last summer at San Diego Comic-Con and with the 48-page one-shot now available, we've got our first look at the deluxe edition cover that goes on sale April 4th.

ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal the cover for Batman/Spawn: The Deluxe Edition. Not only will this special edition contain the recent crossover from Todd McFarlane and Greg Capullo, but it'll also include the original '90s crossovers between the characters: Spawn/Batman from Frank Miller and Todd McFarlane and Batman/Spawn: War Devil #1 by legendary Batman writers and artists Doug Moench, Chuck Dixon, Alan Grant, and Klaus Janson. Batman/Spawn: The Deluxe Edition will include Greg Capullo's pencils for Batman/Spawn #1, Klaus Janson's inks from Batman/Spawn: War Devil, a collection of retailer cover variants, and much more.

"We had the first one Frank Miller and I did, that did pretty well. Then years later we announced another one that I was going to do and Greg Capullo was going to draw," McFarlane previously told ComicBook.com in 2017 about another Batman & Spawn crossover. "Then Greg ends up being the pre-eminent Batman artist of the last few years, so we were sort of ahead of the curb. Maybe we'll resurrect that when the time's right. I think that both of the characters visually fit with each other, and I think that there's enough character differences that it's not just the same guy in a different suit. The story I pitched them was about how all the opposites -- character flaws if you will. Hopefully someday I can find an opening there to do that myself."

(Photo: DC)

Batman/Spawn released a slew of variant covers from legendary artists like Jim Lee, Chief Creative Officer & Publisher of DC. "It was 100% challenging because the two characters do share a lot of visual similarities and they are both driven by a core need to exact justice, so the mission was – how can I compare and contrast in a single cover who these characters are?" Lee told IGN about drawing the two comic book heroes together. "So, with Spawn, I went with a slimmer, more athletic build where the cape was a living extension of this powers. And with Batman, I chose a squared-off, thicker, old-school boxer physique. Hunched over with coiled muscles, this Batman reacts with lightning speed to any threat and his cape is more of a camouflage element-a way for Batman to blend into the deepest of shadows."

Batman/Spawn: The Deluxe Edition goes on sale April 4th. Let us know your thoughts on the cover and the one-shot in the comments.