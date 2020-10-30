Batman: Three Jokers Brings New Intrigue to the Batman vs Joker Rivalry

✖

Batman: Three Jokers #3 introduced several new elements into the long-running Batman Joker rivalry, and we're about to get into major spoilers from here on out for the issue so if you haven't read it yet you've been warned. The biggest revelation is that the Joker's Son and wife are actually alive and well, but it's the fact that Batman knows this as well as the Joker's true identity that adds major fuel to this fire. We also see Joker remind Batman that he knows he's Bruce Wayne, ensuring both have an equal amount of risk and stakes in this feud.

With the revelation of Joker's child and wife, Joker no longer holds the upper ground in their feud, even if he doesn't know it yet. In the past Joker has known who Bruce is but withheld that information from everyone else because it allows him to hit Batman in a way no one else can. What would the fun be if everyone knew, right?

He's used that to target Batman's family, including Batgirl, Nightwing, all of the Robins, and even Alfred a time or two. He's always seen this as something he can do that Batman can't because Batman never knew who the man behind the Joker really was. That's all changed now, as Batman seems to have known this entire time not only who Joker really was back then, but who his family is, so now both people have equal stakes in this battle.

It also shows immense self-restraint, as Batman has known pretty much since the beginning, and despite all the things Joker has done to him over the years has kept it to himself. Joker's life will forever change if he finds out about his wife and child, but then that probably adds even more stress to Batman if you think about it.

Batman has kept an eye on both of them in Alaska this entire time, making sure they're okay and kept free of all the insanity that comes with Joker. If he ever finds out about them they will be in immense danger, and Batman would do anything to keep that from happening. With a reveal like this though you figure it's only a matter of time before he does, and then he won't be able to claim he's a lone agent of chaos without any ties to the world any longer.

Hopefully, that day doesn't come anytime soon though, because I don't think my heart could take it.

Batman: Three Jokers is in comic stores now.

What did you think of the issue? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things comics with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!