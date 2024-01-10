Batman: Vince Staples Says Hero Only Fights Drug Addicts

Rapper Vince Staples says that Batman only fights drug addicts. The beloved Internet personality and performer joined Los Angeles's Real 92.3 to talk about basically everything. During the previous appearance, Staples got asked about previous comments he made that the DC superhero only really fights "Dope Fiends." It's a hysterical exchange that highlights what makes so many people follow the rapper on Twitter and other social media platforms. Arguing that Batman basically beats up the mentally ill and lower tier criminals is not a new strain of thought. However, with the audience for comic book stories widening by the day, some observers got a kick out of the clip when it rolled across their timelines. Check it out for yourself down below.

Staples actually got into the comic book game himself a few years ago. Comic Book Resources sat down with the rapper to discuss where this love of the medium came from. "We wanted to do a story about maturity, growing up, and some of the things that kids have to deal with, all based in a unique environment," Staples told CBR about his graphic novel Limbo Beach. "[My nephew] is in a heavy comic book phase right now and put me onto Batman and a lot of manga and anime."

Vince Staples defends his theory that Batman only fights drug addicts 😂 pic.twitter.com/ClHGnwEuQ8 — Rap All-Stars 🏆 (@RapAllStars) January 10, 2024

