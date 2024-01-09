Peacemaker: James Gunn Reveals Major Details About Season 2

Eagly is returning, and the show will answer how it becomes part of the DC Universe.

James Gunn has spent much of Monday evening answering fan questions on Threads, ranging from inquiries about the validity of Green Lantern rumors to broader questions about the DC Universe as a whole. The filmmaker also revealed a surprising amount about the second season of Peacemaker, which the filmmaker is now writing. According to Gunn, Eagly is most definitely returning—and that's only the beginning.

Gunn then went on to address how he's going to turn Peacemaker into a bonafide DCU property, despite the show's first season technically not being a part of the franchise's current canon. "Because it's my favorite thing to do, it's the biggest original Max show ever, and I have a way in. It won't be confusing," Gunn promised one fan.

Gunn said earlier this month he had over half of Peacemaker's second season written, though he has yet to reveal when he expects the series to film and subsequently drop on Max.

First Slate of DCU Projects

Peacemaker Season 2 is one of several projects on the initial slate for this new DCU, which is being titled Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters. The first title, even before Superman: Legacy, is an animated series called Creature Commandos. There's also set to be a series about Amanda Waller, with Viola Davis reprising her role from Peacemaker and the Suicide Squad movies.

"This is also going to have some of Team Peacemaker in it as the regulars on the show," Gunn said of the show during a DC press event. "This basically follows up to Peacemaker. We have two great creatives working on it: Crystal Henry, who is a writer on Watchman and Jeremy Carver, who created Doom Patrol, have this incredibly marvelous story worked out that I think is really fantastic and HBO loves and they're putting this all together."

The DC Universe officially kicks off with Creature Commandos, which has yet to set a release date, and Superman: Legacy, which enters theaters July 11, 2025. The first season of Peacemaker is now streaming in its entirety on Max.

What part of Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters excites you most? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!