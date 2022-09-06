The Vince Staples Show Announced for Netflix

Musician and actor Vince Staples is about to launch a new TV series on Netflix, loosely based on his life. Titled The Vince Staples Show, the series will also see Staples executive producing and acting in the starring role. Kenya Barris (Black-ish) will also executive produce, along with "Ian Edelman, Maurice Williams, Corey Smyth and Calmatic." Edelman and Williams will also act as co-showrunners for the series, with Calmatic directing the first two episodes.

"I am excited to partner with Netflix and Kenya Barris on The Vince Staples Show," Vince Staples said in a statement. "This has been something I have been developing for some time and I am happy it's coming to fruition."

"It's our mission to work with the best artists in the world," said Tracey Pakosta, Netflix Head of Comedy. "Vince has already established himself as one of the most talented young musicians today and we're really excited about how his sensibility – and sense of humor – will translate into a unique comedy series."

Vince Staples has been one of the more savvy musicians of today when it comes to getting his music into film and TV soundtracks, commercials, and video games – while landing endorsements like Sprite. A TV series is a logical next step in expanding his brand – and Netflix is a good place to do it.

Here's the full press release from Netflix: