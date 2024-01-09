James Gunn Reveals Inspiration for Key Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Moment

James Gunn took to Threads to discuss a memorable location in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and how its design philosophy calls back to the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie. A fan asked Gunn about the inspiration for the Orgoscope (called Orgosphere by the fan), the fleshy headquarters of OrgoCorp, as seen in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Gunn says he thought a lot about xeno-architecture, which is something he had to consider in designing the Necrocraft, those ships piloted by the Sakaarians under Ronan the Accuser's command, in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie, or "Vol. 1," as Gunn calls it here.

"I've thought a lot about ways architecture could exist on other planets," Gunn says. "How it could be biologically grown instead of built was one of the things I was most interested in. I first played with this with the Necrocraft in Vol 1, but took it all the way in 3."

(Photo: The Orgoscope, Marvel Studios)

What's next for the Guardians of the Galaxy?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was Gunn's last Guardians of the Galaxy movie and his last job for Marvel Studios before fully committing himself to his new role as co-CEO and co-chairman of DC Studios. Despite leading what some see as a rival company, Gunn says he's still on good terms with Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige and hopes that the Guardians of the Galaxy film series continues with the new team introduced at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

"Kevin and I are on great terms," Gunn said on Threads in December. "Although a few characters aren't coming back, I'd love for GotG to continue with the current members+ and I'd trust Kevin to pick the right person for that."

How to watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was one of the biggest box office successes of 2023 and has been picking up some awards attention. According to the film's official synopsis, in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, "Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill must rally his team to defend the universe and protect one of their own. If the mission is not completely successful, it could possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

Gunn wrote and directed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The film stars Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon, Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Chukwudi Iwuji as The High Evolutionary, Linda Cardellini as Lylla, Nathan Fillion as Master Karja, and Sylvester Stallone as Stakar Ogord/Starhawk.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is streaming now on Disney+, both in widescreen mode and IMAX enhanced (Gunn prefers that you watch Guardian of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in widescreen mode). Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is also available on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD.