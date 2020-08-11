The Best Comics of 2020 (So Far)

For the comics industry, 2020 has been a year truly unlike any other. The COVID-19 pandemic briefly uprooted the entire direct market system as consumers and retailers know it, the effects and unintended consequences of which are still being felt throughout the industry today. Even with these hurdles, one thing that hasn't slowed down is the creativity in the industry itself, with a slew of new and buzzworthy books being published on a weekly basis. ComicBook.com has made a habit of highlighting some of the best, through both our "Weekly Pull" recommendations as well as our comprehensive reviews for each week. With the year (more than) halfway over, we thought we'd highlight some of the books that have had a particularly profound impact on our 2020. From long-running favorites to surprising new series to incredible OGNs, there's a lot from the past seven-ish months of comments that's worthy of praise. Whether you're looking for titles to check out in the remainder of the year, or were on the fence about a particular title, we're here for you. Keep scrolling to check out our favorites, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Billionaire Island (Photo: Ahoy Comics) Written by Mark Russell

Art by Steve Pugh

Billionaire Island (Photo: Ahoy Comics) Written by Mark Russell

Art by Steve Pugh

Published by Ahoy Comics Billionaire Island is a no holds barred satire and its searing brand of razor-sharp observation and commentary landed at exactly the right time in March of this year, with its savage look at how the super-rich live like the rules don't apply to them to the detriment of everyone else. It's a book that is top-to-bottom fantastic, both from a writing and story perspective to the incredible art. It's got action, humor, a bit of horror, and hits this strange emotional spot where everything is not fine, but you keep telling yourself it is. It's also the first and only book I've ever declared to be 5/5 for every single issue released to date, which means it's going to be at the top of my list for a long, long time to come. Do not miss this one. -- Nicole Drum

Death or Glory (Photo: Image Comics) Written by Rick Remender

Art by Bengal

Death or Glory (Photo: Image Comics) Written by Rick Remender

Art by Bengal

Published by Image Comics I've compared Death or Glory to Mad Max: Fury Road only about a dozen times already, and I'm going to do it again. This jam-packed indie provides blood-pumping, page-turning action week in and week out. Better yet, it managed to find time between the enormous action pieces to inject some incredible character development and familial drama, making this title one of the most complete stories you'll read this year. -- Adam Barnhardt

The Dreaming (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Simon Spurrier

Art by Bilquis Evely, Dani, Matias Bergara, Marguerite Sauvage

The Dreaming (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Simon Spurrier

Art by Bilquis Evely, Dani, Matias Bergara, Marguerite Sauvage

Published by DC Black Label One imagines that creating a sequel to The Sandman -- the towering, seminal comic book series that Neil Gaiman and a cadre of gifted artists created in the 1990s -- would be an intimidating task for any creative team. I admit that I was skeptical of what any of DC's Sandman Universe books could offer as follow-ups to Gaiman's completed 76-issue masterpiece. But Simon Spurrier, Bilquis Evely, and the other artists who worked on The Dreaming proved that my skepticism was unwarranted. Spurrier crafted a story that is a natural extension of the themes and narratives of The Sandman, examining how the tempestuous creative chaos of Dream's realm continues to exist as human society is increasingly encroached upon by rigid, technology-friendly taxonomies and algorithms. In the same vein, it considers the question of who gets to classify humans themselves and determine and tell their stories. This series should be a breakout moment for Evely, who shows incredible craftsmanship, versatility, and raw talent with every intricate and exquisite embellishment on her pages. Against all the odds, The Dreaming proved a worthy successor to The Sandman and worth every fan's attention. -- Jamie Lovett

Excellence (Photo: Image Comics) Written by Brandon Thomas

Art by Khary Randolph

Excellence (Photo: Image Comics) Written by Brandon Thomas

Art by Khary Randolph

Published by Image Comics Few books have set as high a bar in 2020 or 2019 for that matter as Excellence has, and it's the sort of modern classic comics could use more of. Writer Brandon Thomas and artist Khary Randolph have created a book that embraces the fantastical world of magic but with a modern sense of style that other worlds in this same realm just haven't been able to capture. Not only that, but the series continues to develop its rich cast of characters, using them as prisms in which to explore complicated but necessary topics such as race, class, sexism, and family. Thomas makes sure you feel every twist and turn in your soul, and Randolph's gorgeous visuals ensure you won't forget them anytime soon. Few titles deliver on their namesake like Excellence continues to do, and if you read one series in 2020, it ought to be this one. -- Matthew Aguilar

Far Sector (Photo: DC Entertainment) Written by N.K. Jemisin

Art by Jamal Campbell

Far Sector (Photo: DC Entertainment) Written by N.K. Jemisin

Art by Jamal Campbell

Published by DC Comics You often know what to expect from a Green Lantern series, even from those who are known for breaking convention and doing something completely off the wall. Even so, there's a general expectation of what a Lantern story should be, but that's delightfully not been the case for Far Sector. Far Sector starts with the core Lantern concept but quickly takes off in a different direction entirely, as writer N.K. Jemisin and artist Jamal Campbell introduce readers to a world full of contradictions and struggles that seem alien at first but slowly reveal themselves to be quite relevant to our own internal struggles and our greater societal conflicts. As a result, Jo is constantly evolving as a lead and a Lantern, and the payoffs to that growth brought to stunning life by Campbell's gorgeous artwork. Ringslinging has never looked this jaw-droppingly good, and it all adds up to one of the best Green Lantern tales in recent memory. -- Matthew Aguilar

Gideon Falls (Photo: Image Comics) Written by Jeff Lemire

Art by Andrea Sorrentino

Gideon Falls (Photo: Image Comics) Written by Jeff Lemire

Art by Andrea Sorrentino

Published by Image Comics I'm not the world's biggest horror buff — yet here I am, advocating for Gideon Falls as one of the best comics of 2020. The Eisner-nominated thriller from Lemire and Sorrentino is now two years into its run and it's just as good as the day it started. From one issue to the next, this creative team continues to raise the bar. Better yet, they manage to keep things fresh time and time again. 24 issues in and it feels like Gideon Falls is just getting started. -- Adam Barnhardt

Gotham High (Photo: DC Entertainment) Written by Melissa de la Cruz

Art by Thomas Pitilli

Gotham High (Photo: DC Entertainment) Written by Melissa de la Cruz

Art by Thomas Pitilli

Published by DC Comics I'd be remiss if I didn't put an original graphic novel on my best of for 2020 and for me, the book that fits that description is Gotham High. A YA-focused alternate universe take on Gotham City and some its major characters -- Bruce Wayne, Selina Kyle, and Jack Napier, aka The Joker -- the book is an engaging read but it also offers some interesting and unique twists. Bruce being Chinese-American, for example. Selina being a once-wealthy girl next door who is dealing with serious family tragedy. It's a well-crafted story that introduces the core concepts of Batman, Catwoman, and Joker, but in a way that is totally fresh and a delight to read. -- Nicole Drum

The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Cartoonist (Photo: Drawn and Quarterly) Writing and art by Adrian Tomine

The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Cartoonist (Photo: Drawn and Quarterly) Writing and art by Adrian Tomine

Published by Drawn and Quarterly Adrian Tomine occupies a rare space within American cartooning alongside the likes of Chris Ware and Daniel Clowes, successful, recognized beyond comics circles, and entirely unaffiliated with superheroes. Yet Tomine's work holds a special place within that subset for me as it has remained the most humane, as evidenced in The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Cartoonist. This collection of self-deprecatory tales of failure and embarrassment taken from Tomine's own life are consistently hilarious—offering both broad humor and specifically stinging rebukes from within comics—yet ultimately focuses on Tomine's very human reflections on what it means to succeed and provide value. It's this expansion on the humanist tendencies found in Scenes From an Impending Marriage that makes Loneliness one of his most accomplished works to date as his personal failings are connected to universal experiences. Tomine's style also pulls back from the blueprint perfection of Killing and Dying to offer inviting, clean cartoons without alienating the very real people and problems being depicted. Whether readers are familiar with Tomine or picking him up for the first time, The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Cartoonist offers a perfect introduction to one of his generation's most skilled and approachable cartoonists in a volume bound to evoke plenty of laughter (and some quiet reflection). --Chase Magnett

Once & Future (Photo: BOOM! Studios) Written by Kieron Gillen

Art by Dan Mora

Once & Future (Photo: BOOM! Studios) Written by Kieron Gillen

Art by Dan Mora

Published by BOOM! Studios To say expectations were high for Once & Future would be a considerable understatement, as any series that tackles Arthurian legend with talent like Kieron Gillen and Dan Mora attached has a lot to live up to. That said, Once & Future bumrushed those exceptions and left them in the dust, and in 2020 it continues to be one of the best series in comics. Gillen doesn't just rely on the more well-known elements of King Arthur to push the series forward, and even when those pop up, they are twisted and turned on their heads to keep you guessing. Mora is doing some of his best work on this series, which is saying something if you've seen his work on Klaus and Power Rangers. Every page is more stunning than the last, and trust me, you've never seen a King Arthur tale look like this. Once & Future has a killer cast and an unmistakable world, and if you give it a chance it won't be long until you're back for more. -- Matthew Aguilar

Quantum & Woody (Photo: Valiant Entertainment) Written by Christopher Hastings

Art by Ryan Brown

Quantum & Woody (Photo: Valiant Entertainment) Written by Christopher Hastings

Art by Ryan Brown

Published by Valiant Entertainment In the haphazard world that 2020 has turned out to be, Valiant's Quantum & Woody is the perfect title for the occasion. Two heroes — er...maybe protagonists, perhaps? — that are about as unreliable as hiring your hungover second cousin twice removed for an early-morning summer job, Quantum & Woody provides an excellent disconnect from the mess that's unfolding in real-time. While the book in and of itself is a complete mess, at least it's a delightful one that provides a good time, all things considered. -- Adam Barnhardt

Red Mother (Photo: BOOM! Studios) Written by Jeremy Haun

Art by Danny Luckert

Red Mother (Photo: BOOM! Studios) Written by Jeremy Haun

Art by Danny Luckert

Published by BOOM! Studios Since its debut in December 2019, Red Mother has consistently been not only one of my favorite reads when it comes to comic books, but is a book that I find myself recommending over and over again. Horror comics can, in general, be something of a mixed bag in that they either run headlong into complex and twisted tales without offering context, or they take too long to jump and leave readers burdened by backstory, but Red Mother avoids those pitfalls and instead gives a story that is chilling, moving, and intriguing in equal measure. It is easily one of the best books I've read in 2020 -- and maybe even one of the best books I've read ever. Period. -- Nicole Drum

Sex Criminals (Photo: Image Comics) Written by Matt Fraction

Art by Chip Zdarsky

Sex Criminals (Photo: Image Comics) Written by Matt Fraction

Art by Chip Zdarsky

Published by Image Comics Underneath its pearl-clutching title and concept, Sex Criminals has become an incredibly profound rumination on human connection, identity, and anxiety, brought to life by two of the most consistently-great comic professionals of our time. This is overwhelmingly apparent with its final arc, which began this January after a year-and-a-half-long hiatus. While a lesser book would have forced its conclusion in a more timely manner, the wait for these last few issues of Sex Criminals brought a sense of catharsis, wisdom, and earnestness to every page. Matt Fraction's scripts are truly incredible, both in the sweeping plot points and in the minute character interactions. Chip Zdarsky's art is able to convey an avalanche of emotion with even the slightest facial expression, and the background gags littered throughout the issues have only gotten weirder and better. The series' letter column is also one of the funniest and most heartfelt constants in comics right now -- just look at issue #27, where Fraction and Zdarsky send a Chili's gift card to a pair of young queer fans for reasons that are too endearing to explain here. Every issue of Sex Criminals has always felt like an event, but this final stretch of issues has felt truly special. -- Jenna Anderson

Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen (Photo: DC Entertainment) Written by Matt Fraction

Art by Steve Lieber

Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen (Photo: DC Entertainment) Written by Matt Fraction

Art by Steve Lieber

Published by DC Comics I understand there are still five months left in 2020, but this is my favorite comic of the year. Sorry fellas, time to pack it in and head home because no one is topping Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen. From the very start, this series announced itself as something radically different from all other fare found in the direct market. Each issue gave readers a half-dozen stories or more, often only a page or two—complete with an extended title sequence—to deliver absurdity, gags, and shenanigans in a manifold manner appropriate for the superhero genre. Yet as each new issue delivered a ton of laughs, they also worked to slowly weave those seemingly unrelated pieces together into a story that could summon meaning from madness. The conclusion has secured Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen a place amongst the best superhero comics of the decade as it managed to deliver on both long-running mysteries and seemingly innocuous recurring jokes about crocs. It functions simultaneously as an escape from the most stressful year in my lifetime and a commentary on the politics of wealth in modern America; no minor feat by anyone's imagination. Readers can focus on the genuinely perfect comedic design of Lieber's work or the themes woven into one of the most complex narratives in superhero comics, either way they will discover a masterpiece. -- Chase Magnett

Superman Smashes the Klan (Photo: DC Entertainment) Written by Gene Luen Yang

Art by Gurihiru

Superman Smashes the Klan (Photo: DC Entertainment) Written by Gene Luen Yang

Art by Gurihiru

Published by DC Comics The classic radio serial featuring Superman exposing the very real secrets of the Ku Klux Klan in the 1940s is a highlight of the superhero genre, if only because of the very real villains it addressed and the good it created in further exposing them. The modern update Superman Smashes the Klan—still set in the same era of American history—delivers a retelling that honors this legacy with one of the best Superman comics of the 21st century. Even with a setting almost 80 years in the past, it is a story about our present moment. Writer Gene Luen Yang has addressed forms of American racism in his work for years, and here he examines the terrible harm visited upon communities and individuals by xenophobia, racist rhetoric, and hate-based movements. No person living in 2020 could fail to recognize America in these pages. Yet the story is ultimately one of hope, emphasizing how young people can push back against dangerous, engrained philosophies and lead older generations toward a better future. Gurihiru's artwork captures that tone beautifully in a story filled with hefty topics and classic adventure fare. Superman Smashes the Klan is one of the best all-ages superhero comics published this decade and it provides readers a vision of what heroism looks like in our modern world (whether or not it wears a cape). -- Chase Magnett

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Photo: IDW Publishing) Writing and art by Sophie Campbell

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Photo: IDW Publishing) Writing and art by Sophie Campbell

Published by IDW Publishing IDW Publishing obtained the license to publish Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comics in 2012. The series is now the longest-running in Turtles history. Under lead writer Tom Waltz, the series has blended the various versions of the Turtles into a single coherent continuity with Chris Claremont-like attention to character and long-running stories. After 100 issues, Waltz stepped aside and Sophie Campbell took over the series. Campbell's first arc, spanning issues #101 through #105, was something special. With the

The Terrifics (Photo: DC Entertainment) Written by Gene Luen Yang

Art by Sergio Davilla, Dan Mora, and Stephen Segovia

Published by DC Comics The Terrifics might have started out as DC’s self-aware take on Marvel’s First Family, but it has grown into something entirely unique and wonderful. The team-up between Mr. Terrific, Phantom Girl, Plastic Man, and Metamorpho has provided fodder for some unpredictable stories, all of which have been taken to a heightened level of excellence ever since Gene Luen Yang came onto the book. The year opened by concluding a fight between The Terrifics and Bizarro that traversed space and time, and became a poignant take on fatherhood and legacy in the process. The series’ 25th issue, which unfolded as a "Choose Your Own Adventure” narrative, is the best and most expertly-crafted standalone issue of a comic that I have read (and probably will read) in a long time. The current stretch of issues has only upped the ante, weaving in some of the more forgotten science-based characters of the DC universe, as they come together to help Mr. Terrific’s utopian community center. The Terrifics captures a specific energy that feels reminiscent of Golden and Silver Age comics — a genuine, unburdened optimism with regards to science and technology, as well as a sense that anything is possible. While the series will be concluding with its upcoming 30th issue, it leaves behind a legacy truly unlike anything else in comics right now. -- Jenna Anderson prevnext

Wonder Woman: Dead Earth (Photo: DC Entertainment) Writing and art by Daniel Warren Johnson

Published by DC Black Label Wonder Woman has always been an iconic piece of the DC Universe, but her role as part of DC Comics' Trinity is sometimes muddled. She's a warrior, but not the mission-obsessed recluse that is Batman. She's a symbol of hope and love, but often overshadowed by Superman in that respect. Because of this, her ongoing stories are frequently either too precious, afraid to tarnish the goddess's symbolic image, or clumsy, trying to make her more "badass" by having her snap a neck or two. Daniel Warren Johnson's Wonder Woman: Dead Earth sidesteps Superman and Batman's shadows by having Diana awaken in a post-apocalyptic landscape where the other heroes are dead. With the world already broken, there's no reason to be delicate when handling Diana. She's every bit the warrior of legend, fighting mutant nightmare monsters and twisted versions of the beasts of myth. She's also a symbol of hope, humanity's last hope, one that Superman and Batman both put their faith in during their dying moments. Through this, Johnson commits to Wonder Woman as both warrior and symbol of hope but wrestles with who she is meant to inspire and for whom she fights. Johnson's artwork is gritty in all the right ways, and appropriately epic. Wonder Woman: Dead Earth is Wonder Woman by way of Mad Max, the closest thing Wonder Woman has gotten to her own The Dark Knight Returns story and, with one issue left to go, is likely to be an evergreen touchstone for the character for years to come. -- Jamie Lovett prevnext