The Weekly Pull: Empyre: X-Men, Joker/Harley, Billionaire Island, and More

It is nearly a new comic book day once again. New releases are on the way and will hit comic book stores and digital comics platforms. Every week in The Weekly Pull, ComicBook.com's team highlights some of the releases we're most excited about that will be arriving in stores. Those releases might be from the big two or a smaller publisher. They might be new monthly issues, an original graphic novel, or a collected edition. It can involve superheroes or come from any other genre. Whatever it may be that has us excited, if it goes on sale this week, then we're going to let you know all about it. This week, the X-Men enter Marvel's Empyre event, and the Hellions finally get their second outing. There's a double-dose of Bronze Age goodness with Jack Kirby's Eternals and Green Lantern and Green Arrow's adventure in space. Celebrated cartoonist Adrian Tomine releases his latest work, and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're most excited about reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly review roundup and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Billionaire Island #3 (Photo: Ahoy Comics) Published by Ahoy Comics

Written by Mark Russel

Art by Steve Pugh Billionaire Island has, thus far, been one of the most biting satirical comics in a long time, and while the story is getting closer to its conclusion, this week's issue is one worth checking out. One of the great things about the series is that each issue, while connected to the larger story, has very much enough of its own tale to tell that you can read it without needing to be too invested -- and this week, with the billionaires having captured someone who took out one of their own and a captive of the island having escaped, there are two tracks that are sure to be both interesting from a story perspective while also being absolutely razor sharp in terms of social commentary. Check it out. -- Nicole Drum prevnext

Eternals by Jack Kirby (Photo: Marvel Comics) Writing and art by Jack Kirby

Published by Marvel Comics I once heard the Eternals referred to as Jack Kirby’s fourth most popular set of deities, following behind the New Gods, Asgard, and Inhumans. This is an accurate assessment, but fourth-best in Kirby-world is still far better than almost any other comic a reader may pick up. The Eternals is an exercise in mythmaking as it develops an alternative history of Earth rich with idiosyncratic factions, characters, and origins. Each issue offers spectacular imagery as the scale of Kirby’s mythology swells, and there’s no better example of this than the Celestials themselves. Even without the promise of an Eternals movie from Marvel Studios on the horizon, this complete collection of all 20 issues written and drawn by Kirby present a stunning glimpse at the King’s robust imagination. However, the upcoming film offers a perfect opportunity for fans of all stripes to discover this often overlooked text and revel in the extravagant ideas together. -- Chase Magnett prevnext

Green Lantern/Green Arrow: Space Traveling Heroes (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Dennis O’Neil

Art by Mike Grell and Vince Colletta

Published by DC Comics I’ve already been reading through these individual issues of Green Lantern/Green Arrow in recent weeks, but the idea of owning them in one gorgeous collection makes this a must-have. This series of stories escalate the duo’s “Hard Traveling Heroes” partnership and takes it in and out of the cosmos, with some bizarre and engrossing results. Come for the gorgeous narrative and artwork from Dennis O’Neil, Mike Grell, and Vince Colletta, and stay for the time that Black Canary willingly volunteered to join an alien colony or the time that Green Arrow reluctantly agreed to assassinate the president. — Jenna Anderson prevnext

Hellions #2 (Photo: Marvel Comics) Written by Zeb Wells

Arty by Stephen Segovia

Published by Marvel Comics Before the entire direct market comics industry ground to halt when Diamond closed up shop for a while, Marvel's X-Men line had more momentum than it had seen in years. Fans were anticipating each new week of Dawn of X titles, and new additions were debuting regularly. The last of the titles to debut before the shutdown was Hellions by Zeb Wells and Stephen Segovia. Fans weren't sure what to make of this book about a ragtag team of mostly c-list villains. Wells and Segovia turned in into something like the X-Men's Suicide Squad, raising questions about Krakoa's philosophy toward crime and rehabilitation, but with an unexpected jauntiness to it. It's one of the Dawn fo X line's pleasant surprises, and it's finally back with its second issue this week. Don't sleep on the series now that it's returned, and if you missed the first issue, now's a good time to give it a shot. -- Jamie Lovett prevnext

Joker/Harley: Criminal Sanity Secret Files #1 (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Kami Garcia; Edward Kurz, M.D.

Art by David Mack, Jason Badower

Published by DC Black Label Sometimes the most interesting comic books are the most unusual ones, and that's definitely the case with Joker/Harley: Criminal Sanity Secret Files #1. Presented as less a comic book and more a case file, the issue gives readers an opportunity to take a peek at Harley's investigation board as she hunts two serial killers - the Joker and the mysterious killer terrorizing Gotham. It's a really interesting insight on not only the story, but also into Harley herself. If you're interested in true crime and the Criminal Sanity story in general, this is an outstanding and deeply fascinating issue you don't want to miss. -- Nicole Drum prevnext

The Last God #7 (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Phillip K. Johnson

Art by Riccardo Federici

Published by DC Black Label DC's fantasy epic The Last God has held tightly to several mysteries and fans will get some insight into one of the biggest unknowns in The Last God #7. Writer Phillip K. Johnson, artist Riccardo Federici, and colorists Sunny Gho, Allen Passalaqua, and Arif Prianto are back with a new chapter in the dark epic, one that will shed light on not only the journey to come but also the sins our legendary heroes would rather leave in the past, and Haakon is at the center of all of it. The series is at a major turning point, and we can't wait to see what's next. -- Matthew Aguilar prevnext

The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Cartoonist (Photo: Drawn and Quarterly) Writing and art by Adrian Tomine

Published by Drawn and Quarterly Adrian Tomine was one of the cartoonists who pulled me from the world of superheroes into indie comics in high school. His skillful interpretation of mundane situations—infusing them with humor, pathos, and subtle insights—made it clear that even in a medium where you can draw anything, everyday life remains an endlessly fascinating subject. His newest work is a testament to that skill set and reminder that Tomine’s eye and mind are as sharp as ever. It also offers an excellent entry point for unfamiliar comics readers, as the comics’ focus is on Tomine’s own career, including long weekends in San Diego and disappointing encounters with Frank Miller. While the inside baseball elements provide a gateway for superhero readers, like me, it’s Tomine’s self-deprecating humor that makes these accounts relatable and develops a strong sense of sympathy upon which the books develop its thesis on work, life, and, most importantly, family. The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Cartoonist is a unique addition to the comics of 2020, and it manages to provide some of the most astute observations of humor and humanity in the medium this year. -- Chase Magnett prevnext

Power Rangers: Ranger Slayer #1 (Photo: BOOM! Studios) Written by Ryan Parrott

Art by Dan Mora

Published by BOOM! Studios Ranger Slayer is back in the Drakkon universe for her own one-shot, and Power Rangers fans are in for a thrill ride. Writer Ryan Parrott, artist Dan Mora, colorist Raul Angulo, and letterer Ed Dukeshire bring their A-games to the coinless universe one more time, and fans are in for some mighty big surprises before issue's end. Having Parrott and Mora back together again was always going to be great, but having them on Ranger Slayer is even better, and fans do not want to miss out on all the fun. -- Matthew Aguilar prevnext

SFSX Vol 1.: Protection (Photo: Image Comics) Written by Tina Horn

Art by Mike Dowling, Alejandra Gutiérrez, Jen Hickman

Published by Image Comics SFSX was easily one of the most unique and engrossing comics I read last year, and the first arc of the series is finally being collected in trade paperback. Set in a dystopia where sexuality is monitored and controlled by the government, SFSX follows a group of queer sex workers in their efforts to lead a resistance — and regain their freedom. The series is topical, authentic, and incredibly earnest, with some of the most creative sex scenes in recent comics. SFSX won’t be for everyone, but it’s absolutely worth checking out, and this collection is the best way yet to do so. — Jenna Anderson prevnext