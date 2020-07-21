The Weekly Pull: Empyre: X-Men, Joker/Harley, Billionaire Island, and More
This week, the X-Men enter Marvel's Empyre event, and the Hellions finally get their second outing. There's a double-dose of Bronze Age goodness with Jack Kirby's Eternals and Green Lantern and Green Arrow's adventure in space. Celebrated cartoonist Adrian Tomine releases his latest work, and more.
Billionaire Island #3
Published by Ahoy Comics
Written by Mark Russel
Art by Steve Pugh
Billionaire Island has, thus far, been one of the most biting satirical comics in a long time, and while the story is getting closer to its conclusion, this week's issue is one worth checking out. One of the great things about the series is that each issue, while connected to the larger story, has very much enough of its own tale to tell that you can read it without needing to be too invested -- and this week, with the billionaires having captured someone who took out one of their own and a captive of the island having escaped, there are two tracks that are sure to be both interesting from a story perspective while also being absolutely razor sharp in terms of social commentary. Check it out. -- Nicole Drum
Eternals by Jack Kirby
Writing and art by Jack Kirby
Published by Marvel Comics
I once heard the Eternals referred to as Jack Kirby's fourth most popular set of deities, following behind the New Gods, Asgard, and Inhumans. This is an accurate assessment, but fourth-best in Kirby-world is still far better than almost any other comic a reader may pick up. The Eternals is an exercise in mythmaking as it develops an alternative history of Earth rich with idiosyncratic factions, characters, and origins. Each issue offers spectacular imagery as the scale of Kirby's mythology swells, and there's no better example of this than the Celestials themselves. Even without the promise of an Eternals movie from Marvel Studios on the horizon, this complete collection of all 20 issues written and drawn by Kirby present a stunning glimpse at the King's robust imagination. However, the upcoming film offers a perfect opportunity for fans of all stripes to discover this often overlooked text and revel in the extravagant ideas together. -- Chase Magnett
Green Lantern/Green Arrow: Space Traveling Heroes
Written by Dennis O’Neil
Art by Mike Grell and Vince Colletta
Published by DC Comics
I've already been reading through these individual issues of Green Lantern/Green Arrow in recent weeks, but the idea of owning them in one gorgeous collection makes this a must-have. This series of stories escalate the duo's "Hard Traveling Heroes" partnership and takes it in and out of the cosmos, with some bizarre and engrossing results. Come for the gorgeous narrative and artwork from Dennis O'Neil, Mike Grell, and Vince Colletta, and stay for the time that Black Canary willingly volunteered to join an alien colony or the time that Green Arrow reluctantly agreed to assassinate the president. — Jenna Anderson
Hellions #2
Written by Zeb Wells
Arty by Stephen Segovia
Published by Marvel Comics
Before the entire direct market comics industry ground to halt when Diamond closed up shop for a while, Marvel's X-Men line had more momentum than it had seen in years. Fans were anticipating each new week of Dawn of X titles, and new additions were debuting regularly. The last of the titles to debut before the shutdown was Hellions by Zeb Wells and Stephen Segovia. Fans weren't sure what to make of this book about a ragtag team of mostly c-list villains. Wells and Segovia turned in into something like the X-Men's Suicide Squad, raising questions about Krakoa's philosophy toward crime and rehabilitation, but with an unexpected jauntiness to it. It's one of the Dawn fo X line's pleasant surprises, and it's finally back with its second issue this week. Don't sleep on the series now that it's returned, and if you missed the first issue, now's a good time to give it a shot. -- Jamie Lovett
Joker/Harley: Criminal Sanity Secret Files #1
Written by Kami Garcia; Edward Kurz, M.D.
Art by David Mack, Jason Badower
Published by DC Black Label
Sometimes the most interesting comic books are the most unusual ones, and that's definitely the case with Joker/Harley: Criminal Sanity Secret Files #1. Presented as less a comic book and more a case file, the issue gives readers an opportunity to take a peek at Harley's investigation board as she hunts two serial killers - the Joker and the mysterious killer terrorizing Gotham. It's a really interesting insight on not only the story, but also into Harley herself. If you're interested in true crime and the Criminal Sanity story in general, this is an outstanding and deeply fascinating issue you don't want to miss. -- Nicole Drum
The Last God #7
Written by Phillip K. Johnson
Art by Riccardo Federici
Published by DC Black Label
DC's fantasy epic The Last God has held tightly to several mysteries and fans will get some insight into one of the biggest unknowns in The Last God #7. Writer Phillip K. Johnson, artist Riccardo Federici, and colorists Sunny Gho, Allen Passalaqua, and Arif Prianto are back with a new chapter in the dark epic, one that will shed light on not only the journey to come but also the sins our legendary heroes would rather leave in the past, and Haakon is at the center of all of it. The series is at a major turning point, and we can't wait to see what's next. -- Matthew Aguilar
The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Cartoonist
Writing and art by Adrian Tomine
Published by Drawn and Quarterly
Adrian Tomine was one of the cartoonists who pulled me from the world of superheroes into indie comics in high school. His skillful interpretation of mundane situations—infusing them with humor, pathos, and subtle insights—made it clear that even in a medium where you can draw anything, everyday life remains an endlessly fascinating subject. His newest work is a testament to that skill set and reminder that Tomine's eye and mind are as sharp as ever. It also offers an excellent entry point for unfamiliar comics readers, as the comics' focus is on Tomine's own career, including long weekends in San Diego and disappointing encounters with Frank Miller. While the inside baseball elements provide a gateway for superhero readers, like me, it's Tomine's self-deprecating humor that makes these accounts relatable and develops a strong sense of sympathy upon which the books develop its thesis on work, life, and, most importantly, family. The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Cartoonist is a unique addition to the comics of 2020, and it manages to provide some of the most astute observations of humor and humanity in the medium this year. -- Chase Magnett
Power Rangers: Ranger Slayer #1
Written by Ryan Parrott
Art by Dan Mora
Published by BOOM! Studios
Ranger Slayer is back in the Drakkon universe for her own one-shot, and Power Rangers fans are in for a thrill ride. Writer Ryan Parrott, artist Dan Mora, colorist Raul Angulo, and letterer Ed Dukeshire bring their A-games to the coinless universe one more time, and fans are in for some mighty big surprises before issue's end. Having Parrott and Mora back together again was always going to be great, but having them on Ranger Slayer is even better, and fans do not want to miss out on all the fun. -- Matthew Aguilar
SFSX Vol 1.: Protection
Written by Tina Horn
Art by Mike Dowling, Alejandra Gutiérrez, Jen Hickman
Published by Image Comics
SFSX was easily one of the most unique and engrossing comics I read last year, and the first arc of the series is finally being collected in trade paperback. Set in a dystopia where sexuality is monitored and controlled by the government, SFSX follows a group of queer sex workers in their efforts to lead a resistance — and regain their freedom. The series is topical, authentic, and incredibly earnest, with some of the most creative sex scenes in recent comics. SFSX won't be for everyone, but it's absolutely worth checking out, and this collection is the best way yet to do so. — Jenna Anderson
Empyre: X-Men #10
Written by Jonathan Hickman, Tini Howard
Art by Matteo Buffagni
Published by Marvel Comics
Since its launch, the Dawn of X X-Men line has been mostly self-contained outside of the X-Men/Fantastic Four series. The coming of Marvel's next big cosmic event series, Empyre, will change that. Since mutants now occupy territory on the moon, it shouldn't be surprising that they get involved when the Kree-Skrull Empire shows up in Earth's orbit. The twist at the end of Empyre #1 makes things more complicated. Given how much Krakoa owes its existence to its living island and plant-based technology, what will their relationship be to the Cotati, a vengeful plant-based alien race? The first issue of the series is written by Jonathan Hickman and Tini Howard, the team behind the upcoming X of Swords X-Men event, meaning that this is the X-line's a-team. Not to mention that Hickman has experience writing about vast alien armies. It should be interesting to see where he and Howard take the mutants in this atmosphere. -- Jamie Lovett
