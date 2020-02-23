The Terrifics Is the Best DC Comic You’re Not Reading

There are some constants within the world of mainstream superhero comics — massive crossover events, mind-boggling plot twists, and unexpected alliances between beloved characters. The Terrifics, which launched under DC in 2018, hit those three marks almost instantaneously as it spun out of the pages of Metal. The series follows a team-up between Mr. Terrific, Plastic Man, Phantom Girl, and Metamorpho, which, thanks to each of their particular superpowers, bears an amusing resemblance to Marvel’s Fantastic Four. But over the past few years, The Terrifics has grown from a clever gimmick into one of the most creative and entertaining mainstream comics around today, something that its latest extra-sized anniversary issue makes abundantly clear.

The Terrifics #25 opens smack-dab in the middle of the team’s latest fight, which is against a giant sentient tree attacking the town of Gateway City. Mr. Terrific, whose calling card is an array of technologically-advanced T-Spheres, uses his latest prototype to launch something called the “Possibilities Protocol”. As the protocol figures out each potential option for the Terrifics saving the day, the issue’s structure quickly evolves into a self-aware Choose Your Own Adventure story. Readers are able to choose which member of the Terrifics should be in charge of decision-making during the fight, and follow each option down a proverbial rabbit hole.

While Choose Your Own Adventure novels have been a fixture of popular culture for decades, that narrative style hasn’t really been implemented in mainstream comics outside of a Batman: Arkham Origins digital comic. But seeing the concept implemented in The Terrifics proves to be oddly mesmerizing, even as nearly every possibility leads to some kind of tragic demise. That chaotic and slightly-macabre concept never gets in the way of the series’ fun and inventive spirit, as each scenario gives readers different cameo appearances, emotional moments, and weird shapes for Plastic Man to transform into. (The structure of the issue showcases just how strong Dan Mora‘s art and design skills are, as even the most similar of parallel scenarios are rendered in a way that never feels repetitive.)

Even amidst the zany visuals and unconventional concept, The Terrifics #25 is able to use its storytelling to really say something emotional. The series – especially since Gene Luen Yang has taken over as writer – has had a lot to say about destiny and vs free will, and the hope that you can find an answer to even the most impossible of problems. The two arcs leading up to Issue #25 have shown that in spades. The first pitted the team against an electronic version of the Ten Plagues of Egypt, resulting in some major discussions about theology and belief. The second arc put the Terrifics in the crosshairs of a time-traveling Bizarro, resulting in an equally ridiculous and poignant take on destiny and agency. Without getting into spoilers, Issue #25 approaches that general philosophy from a new angle, which is sure to have major ramifications in the issues to come.

On the surface, The Terrifics might not seem like a comic that demands your attention, as it occupies a bizarre and somewhat self-contained corner of the DC Comics universe. But as Issue #25 proves, the series is using that corner to its utmost advantage, bringing to life an incredibly earnest, creative, and deep story that is accessible to even new readers. The Terrifics isn’t afraid to bend the expectations that people have of an average superhero comic, which makes the fact that it exists in today’s current DC landscape especially worth celebrating.

The Terrifics #25 is now available in stores. Issue #26 will be released on March 11th.