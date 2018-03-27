The Top 10 ‘Saga’ Characters So Far

Saga hits a major milestone this week with its 50th issue. It’s hard to believe that the series has already come this far. 50 issues. Eight trade paperbacks. Two hardcovers. Six incredible years. Hazel has grown from a newborn to a child on the edge of adolescence. Along the way her world has grown with new planets and an ever-expanding family. The story has accumulated and lost an incredible number of characters at this point.

Characters have always formed the heart of Saga, before the wonderful settings, crazy cliffhangers, or anything else. That’s why we’re taking a look at the individuals most significant to the series thus far. Reviewing every person or animal to enter these pages, it’s almost impossible to narrow them down, but that’s exactly what we’ve done. So without any further ado, here are the 10 best Saga characters so far.

Videos by ComicBook.com

10. Ghüs

First Appearance: Saga #12

When Ghüs first appeared, most readers thought he was an exceptionally cute cameo. Time has shown him to be a complex character and valued member of Hazel’s family though. There is no better example for how this series treats individuals than Ghüs. Even the farmer who looks like a baby seal has a unique worldview and rich inner life. Seeing him grow and express himself since his first appearance has been a constant source of delight and reminder that every living thing has a story to tell.

9. D. Oswald Heist

First Appearance: Saga #12

Heist was in the pages of Saga for far too short a time, but his presence was felt before he appeared and remains long after his death. His novels are treated like romantic trash by most bystanders, but their message forms the core philosophy of Hazel’s family. It was Heist’s novel A Night Time Smoke that helped Alana fall in love with Marko. He also offers a metacommentary on Saga itself, revealing how disdained media (i.e. comics) can teach us about important subjects like war, love, and family.

8. Klara

First Appearance: Saga #6

It’s easy to make a caricature of a grandmother, but Klara has revealed herself to be as vibrant and complex as any child or adult in Saga. Klara is fiercely protective of her family and can function as a doting matriarch or territorial leader, depending on where she is (like a lighthouse cottage or prison, respectively). One of the most fascinating things about Klara is her growing bond with daughter-in-law Alana. The pair initially loathed one another, but have found they have more similar personalities than anyone else on the ship.

7. Izabel

First Appearance: Saga #2

Izabel never got to grow up in life, but as a ghost she was one of the most stable characters in Saga. As a babysitter and voice of reason, Izabel responded to every situation with a balance of wisdom and humor. She was a perfect role model for baby Hazel, who she provided with patience and as much love as a parent could hope for in the role. Izabel really let her personality shine when crafting illusions that could be terrifying or hilarious, depending on whether you thought they were real. She was a bright light in dark times, and will be dearly missed as Saga continues.

6. Sophie

First Appearance: Saga #4

The further Saga advances, the more it becomes about the children raised in its conflict. No child has faced more change (or hardship) in their life than Sophie. It’s impossible to look at where she was when rescued by The Will and where she is now training with Gwendolyn and not be deeply impressed. As a resourceful, charming, and driven young woman, Sophie has offered inspiration to readers and the adults around her. We only hope that her story will find a happy ending, as she deserves one more than most.

5. The Will and Lying Cat

First Appearance: Saga #1

This might be a cheat, but you must admit that it’s impossible to see The Will or Lying Cat in a page of Saga and not think of their companion. Even when the two are separated, they serve to remind readers of better times. That’s especially true for The Will, who has seemed to only find new lows since the loss of his lover The Stalk early in the series. There is a good heart to the character, but circumstances only make him more monstrous as time goes on. Lying Cat, on the other hand, shows us how a loyal pet can bring out the best in people and carry burdened souls (like Sophie’s) through the worst of times. They are incredible characters, both together and apart.

4. Prince Robot IV

First Appearance: Saga #1

If The Will is the villain that has only fallen further, then Prince Robot is the villain with the best shot at redemption. Of all the adults in Saga, Robot is the one who seems to have learned the most since his introduction. He is still self-righteous and egotistical, but he has also learned to care for his family and set aside titles. Robot has shown readers that being deeply flawed does not inherently make a character villainous. Even as his story teeters on tragedy once more, fans must be surprised to find themselves rooting for and not against this prodigal prince.

3. Marko

First Appearance: Saga #1

Marko offers the greatest example of internal conflict in all of Saga. When readers first met him, he was a pacifist dedicated to serving his wife and child above all else. Yet his violent past as a soldier has tested both his moral determinations and his quality as husband and father throughout the series. His dedication and rededication to family is inspiring, but it’s the difficulty he faces in being the man he wants to be that makes it believable.

2. Alana

First Appearance: Saga #1

While Marko’s conflict is easy to perceive, Alana is a character much more willing to live in the gray areas of life. She does not seize on specific rules, but cares for those she loves by understanding that people and life are multi-faceted. That makes her a more complex character than her husband and a more difficult person to dissect. Her actions contain more hesitation and her beliefs hold more doubt. Alana is undoubtedly the most complicated character in all of Saga, and that’s not an easy assertion in a world filled with complex individuals.

1. Hazel

First Appearance: Saga #1

Saga is a lot of things. It’s a story of a world at war. It’s a story of family. It’s a story of constant change. However, before anything else, it’s Hazel’s story.

Saga began with Hazel’s birth, and each new chapter has helped readers understand how she was raised and who raised her. It is an incredible biography that considers how many different people and events shape a single person. While the story develops arcs that tackle themes of refugee treatment and investigative journalism, they all come back to Hazel. It’s her life that helps remind us of the human cost behind all of the big ideas considered within Saga. Hazel grounds us as readers and reminds us why we struggle as adults and parents. It’s for the children who will one day take our place, amazing young people just like Hazel.