Preview: ‘Black Hammer ’45’, ‘Black Hammer: Age of Doom’, and ‘Bad Luck Chuck’ Covers Revealed

Dark Horse has got a full slate of great comics hitting in April, and we’ve got an exclusive first look at that month’s big covers.

The roster kicks off with Black Hammer ’45: From the World of Black Hammer #2, which features a battle in the skies above the farmhouse and asks “what evil lurks in the Haunted Skies?” That cover is drawn by Matt Kindt and Sharlene Kindt, but that’s not the only cover the book will ship with.

That second cover puts the spotlight on another Black Hammer favorite and is drawn by Glenn Fabry. You can check both of these covers on the next slides and the official description can be found below.

“Black Hammer ’45: From the World of Black Hammer #2

Jeff Lemire (W), Ray Fawkes (W), Matt Kindt (A/Cover), Sharlene Kindt (C), and Glenn Fabry (Variant Cover)

On sale Apr 3

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

From the World of Black Hammer comes a truly gripping tale of war and intrigue!

With their orders to save a family of scientists from the clutches of the Nazi regime, the Black Hammer Squadron are on the move. As they encounter fantastical foes, the elite air-men also find themselves with the aid from a hero Black Hammer readers will find familiar!”

Next up is Black Hammer: Age of Doom #10, which features the craziness of space within the portrait of Black Hammer. This cover is by Dean Ormston and Dave Stewart, but there will also be a variant cover for the issue. That cover is the polar opposite of the regular cover, but Michel Fiffe’s cover still feels perfect for the Black Hammer universe.

“Black Hammer: Age of Doom #10

Jeff Lemire (W), Dean Ormston (A/Cover), Dave Stewart (C), and Michel Fiffe (Variant Cover)

On sale Apr 24

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Ongoing

The Eisner Award-winning superhero saga returns!

With the team coming together, Black Hammer, Abe, and company try to figure out what’s happened to throw their lives upside down. Lucy, however, receives a call from an unexpected hero, which thrusts their plan into chaos.

• Black Hammer has been optioned by Legendary Pictures!”

Finally, there’s Bad Luck Chuck, which will have a cover from Kelly Fitzpatrick and surrounds Chuck with all the bad luck in the world. You can check out the cover on the next slides and the official description can be found below.

“Bad Luck Chuck #2 (of 4)

Lela Gwenn (W), Matthew Dow Smith (A/Cover), and Kelly Fitzpatrick (C)

On sale Apr 24

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

A broken mirror gets you seven years of bad luck. Salt was thought to have the same preservative effect on friendship as it had on food, so spilling it was a bad omen. We all know a black cat crossing your path is bad luck, but did you know an upside-down horseshoe represents good fortune spilling out on the ground?

Charlene “Chuck” Manchester hires out her bad luck, providing disaster where someone else can profit. While her enemies rally to take her down, Chuck sees a way out with her new heiress sidekick.

But sometimes her own bad luck is not enough, and Chuck needs to really tempt fate to pay the rent . . .”

