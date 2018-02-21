7 Black Panther Comics to Inspire a Sequel

It is all but certain that a Black Panther sequel is already in the works. The first weekend’s record-breaking box office returns combined with universal acclaim has transformed the Black Panther from a supporting character to arguably Marvel Studios‘ most important leading man. There were only hints at the end of Black Panther as to where the franchise might go next — including the name drop of “White Wolf.” However, the first film’s extensive use of comic storylines for inspiration suggests that any new films might do the same.

Black Panther specifically utilized a lot of material from the stories “Panther’s Rage” written by Don McGregor and “Killmonger’s Rage” written by Christopher Priest, along with ample characters and ideas created by Ta-Nehisi Coates, Jack Kirby, and Reginald Hudlin. That source material is no more completely mined than the vibranium mound beneath Wakanda. There are still plenty of great plots and rivalries that could readily expound upon this first film. We’ve delved into our knowledge of Black Panther comics in order to find seven of the most likely stories to be used for Black Panther 2.

Enemy of the State

Written by Christopher Priest

Art by Joe Jusko, Jimmy Palmiotti, Mike Manley, Mark Bright, and Amanda Conner

Issues: Black Panther (vol. 3) #6-12

Black Panther did an excellent job of establishing its characters and setting independent of the rest of Marvel Studios. Wakanda and its people matter to audience regardless of what’s happening in Marvel’s version of the United States. It is worth remembering that Wakanda was first introduced when King T’Chaka spoke out against The Avengers foreign interventions at the United Nations though. There is a natural tension between T’Challa as ruler and The Avengers as a global police force, and “Enemy of the State” provides a natural collision between those perspectives. Watching the Black Panther stand up to his allies in order to protect his own people’s interests would make for a great sequel.

A Nation Under Our Feet

Written by Ta-Nehisi Coates

Art by Brian Stelfreeze, Chris Sprouse, and Karl Story

Issues: Black Panther (vol. 7) #1-12

The first story by current Black Panther scribe Ta-Nehisi Coates introduces plenty of new villains and allies, which any sequel to the first film will need. There’s clearly a conflict within the Wakandan people about what the country should do next based on the Border Tribe’s allying with Killmonger. “A Nation Under Our Feet” explores a civil war in Wakanda, with multiple sides motivated by good and evil reasons. Mind control, magic, and rebellious Dora Milaje all factor into a very complex conflict. This story contains plenty of new plots, but it also follows naturally from the themes of Black Panther, questioning T’Challa’s role as a king in the modern era.

Who Is The Black Panther?

Written by Reginald Hudlin

Art by John Romita Jr. and Klaus Janson

Issues: Black Panther (vol. 4) #1-6

The first story from Reginald Hudlin’s run on Black Panther follows up on another open thread from the new movie. In this story, the United States funds supervillains in order to instigate an overthrow of the Wakandan government and seize control of the country’s resources. As T’Challa prepares to reveal the immense technology (and weaponry) at his disposal, it makes sense that some other nations might revert to colonial instincts and seek to maintain the status quo of world power. It’s a story with plenty of bad guys and a conflict every bit as potent as the one in the first Black Panther movie. We’ll also better understand how Wakanda fits into Marvel movies as it abandons isolationism.

Panther’s Quest

Written by Don McGregor

Art by Gene Colan and Tom Palmer

Issues: Marvel Comics Presents (vol. 1) #13-37

If the sequel wanted to remain focused on the continent of Africa, then “Panther’s Quest” offers a great blueprint. The story follows T’Challa as he abandons Wakanda in order to seek his stepmother Ramonda in South Africa. It brings him into contact with poverty, racism, and violence that stand in stark contrast to the country he rules. This would play on Nakia’s quest to make Wakanda a more active participant in providing aid. It could also explore T’Challa’s relationship with his mother, one of those that felt underserved in Black Panther. Family plays a key role in the first film and those are bonds we hope to see more of in any sequel.

Everything Dies

Written by Jonathan Hickman

Art by Steve Epting and Rick Magyar

Issues: New Avengers (vol. 3) #1-6

After the events of Avengers: Infinity War, the creation of an Illuminati-type organization in the Marvel Cinematic Universe might be inevitable. World leaders will need to prepare for universal (or multiversal) threats, and New Avengers provides a rubric on how to do that. This series featured Black Panther as its de facto protagonist, focusing on his conflicting roles of king, humanitarian, and superhero. It also revealed one of the best rivalries in Marvel Comics between Black Panther and Namor. Watching these rulers debate and battle over how to save the Earth would make for a lot of excitement, especially now that Namor has returned to Marvel Studios.

See Wakanda and Die

Written by Jason Aaron

Art by Jefte Palo

Issues: Black Panther (vol. 4) #39-41

We’ve seen an alien invasion of New York City in The Avengers, but an invasion of Wakanda would likely be much different. The country has far more advanced technology and a much stricter control of its borders, even those with space. Vibranium would make the country a valuable target for alien invasion and the Skrulls would add another element of surprise as they attempt to infiltrate T’Challa’s closest allies. This battle would make for a thrilling space-bound adventure and a potent metaphor for colonialism. All Marvel Studios needs is the return of the Skrulls, which could occur in a possible acquisition of Fox.

The Black Panther!

Written by Stan Lee

Art by Jack Kirby and Joe Sinnott

Issues: Fantastic Four (vol. 1) #52-53

If Disney were to acquire Fox’s film properties, that would also mean the return of the Fantastic Four, the very first superheroes to ever encounter Black Panther. It only makes sense to relaunch this classic franchise in combination with the hottest superhero in film today. Whether that means Black Panther would appear in a new Fantastic Four film or vice versa, it’s a team-up rife with opportunity. In his first appearance, T’Challa was able to subdue all of the Four before working with them to defeat Klaw. Those are two battles we’d love to see on the big screen, even if one would require a tricky resurrection.