Marvel Reveals Blade and Hulk Team-Up

The Daywalker will call on the help of The Hulk in an upcoming comic.

Blade is in the midst of a battle of a lifetime as he's come toe-to-toe with Adana, a demon the half-vampire has been hoping to vanquish for good. Things might not be going too well for the Daywalker, however, because he's going to need to call one of Earth's Mightest Heroes to come help. In Marvel's latest batch of solicitations, it's revealed Blade will be asking The Hulk for some help in his challenge.

"In preparation to face the Adana once more, Blade must confront the monster he is afraid he is," Marvel's synopsis reads. "And who knows better what it's like to live with a monstrous version of yourself than Bruce Banner?"

Bryan Hill, the writer behind the series, previously told Comicbook.com that he's effectively out to make Blade's definitive comic series, something readers can do to in order to get the most complete story involving the character.

"It just struck me that I can't really just set down five issues in front of someone and say, "Hey, here's Blade." We can do that with Batman, we can do that with Superman, Man of Steel, what have you. But I thought this was an opportunity to get people on board, while also honoring the stuff that's come before. You're always balancing continuity with all of it, so I just tell people who want to see those things dealt with, be patient, it's coming, we'll get there, we'll get there. But I really wanted a book where he could stand in his own world for a few issues."

Marvel's full solicitation for Blade #7 can be found below.

BLADE #7

BRYAN HILL (W) • VALENTINA PINTI (A) • COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE

WOLVERINE WOLVERINE WOLVERINE VARIANT COVER BY EMA LUPACCHINO

BLADE TEAMS UP WITH THE HULK TO TAME THE ANGER WITHIN!

In preparation to face the Adana once more, Blade must confront the monster he is afraid he is…and who knows better what it's like to live with a monstrous version of yourself than Bruce Banner?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

Blade #7 is set to hit the shelves at your local comic shop on January 10, 2024.