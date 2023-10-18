Blade Gifts Miles Morales His Very Own Vampire-Hunting Suit

Blade gets some vampire-hunting backup in the form of Miles Morales. The young Spider-Man has been tossed into the pressure cooker recently, having to deal with a new villain named Rabble and the return of Cletus Kasady in the Carnage Reigns crossover event. But now a different threat looms large in Spider-Man's neighborhood in the form of vampires. Luckily, the Marvel Universe has an excellent vampire-hunter in Blade, and when he and his daughter Brielle Brooks team up with Miles Morales, the Daywalker provides Miles with a new costume to better combat the bloodsuckers.

WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Miles Morales: Spider-Man #11. Continue reading at your own risk!

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #11 comes from the creative team of Cody Ziglar, Federica Mancin, Bryan Valenza, and VC's Joe Caramagna. Bladeand Brielle were able to stop a vampire from attacking Miles last issue, and now they fill him in on his neighborhood becoming a breeding ground for an immortal god named R'ym'r, The Insatiable One. When the trio heads off to hunt some vampires, Blade notices Miles is only wearing his Spider-Man mask with a regular hoodie and pants on. Deciding Miles can't go out fighting dressed like that, Blade conjures up a special vampire-hunting suit for our hero.

Not surprisingly, the costume very much favors something Blade would wear out into action. It's a dark red-and-black jacket outlined with spider webs. Miles' Spider-Man eyes are also bright red, and his logo is on his belt buckle. It's not a bad look for Miles Morales, and he always seems to find himself with updated costumes.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Blade teams with Doctor Strange for a train heist

ComicBook.com had the exclusive preview of Blade #4 from Bryan Hill, Valentina Pinti, Elena Casagrande, KJ Diaz, and VC's Cory Petit. It picks up with Doctor Strange opening a portal inside the high-speed, armored train, where Blade, Tulip (Blade's ex and a supernatural weapons dealer), and Rotha (rogue member of a secret sect of warriors) enter the fray. The train is the property of a sinister collector named Hamilton Achilles.

The team splits up with two separate agendas: Blade is off to find Achilles while Tulip and Rotha are tasked with freeing prisoners stuck on the train. Our exclusive preview ends with Blade squaring off in a train car against five vampires who are about to find out why he's Marvel's premier vampire hunter.

What do you think of Miles Morales' new vampire-hunter costume? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!